Shots Fired at Azerbaijan Embassy Vehicle in Washington, Foreign Ministry Says
Shots Fired at Azerbaijan Embassy Vehicle in Washington, Foreign Ministry Says
Shots Fired at Azerbaijan Embassy Vehicle in Washington, Foreign Ministry Says
According to Baku, the incident occurred overnight, and Azerbaijani officials have already informed US authorities. 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
A vehicle which belongs to the Azerbaijani embassy in Washington has been attacked, the country's foreign ministry stated on Wednesday.
Shots Fired at Azerbaijan Embassy Vehicle in Washington, Foreign Ministry Says

07:59 GMT 12.10.2022
