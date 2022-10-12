https://sputniknews.com/20221012/shots-fired-at-azerbaijan-embassy-vehicle-in-washington-foreign-ministry-says-1101748693.html

Shots Fired at Azerbaijan Embassy Vehicle in Washington, Foreign Ministry Says

Shots Fired at Azerbaijan Embassy Vehicle in Washington, Foreign Ministry Says

According to Baku, the incident occurred overnight, and Azerbaijani officials have already informed US authorities. 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T07:59+0000

2022-10-12T07:59+0000

2022-10-12T08:06+0000

azerbaijan

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1101748693.jpg?1665562005

A vehicle which belongs to the Azerbaijani embassy in Washington has been attacked, the country's foreign ministry stated on Wednesday.

azerbaijan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

azerbaijan, us