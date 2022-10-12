https://sputniknews.com/20221012/shots-fired-at-azerbaijan-embassy-vehicle-in-washington-foreign-ministry-says-1101748693.html
Shots Fired at Azerbaijan Embassy Vehicle in Washington, Foreign Ministry Says
Shots Fired at Azerbaijan Embassy Vehicle in Washington, Foreign Ministry Says
According to Baku, the incident occurred overnight, and Azerbaijani officials have already informed US authorities.
A vehicle which belongs to the Azerbaijani embassy in Washington has been attacked, the country's foreign ministry stated on Wednesday.
Shots Fired at Azerbaijan Embassy Vehicle in Washington, Foreign Ministry Says
07:59 GMT 12.10.2022 (Updated: 08:06 GMT 12.10.2022)
Being updated
According to Baku, the incident occurred overnight, and Azerbaijani officials have already informed US authorities.
A vehicle which belongs to the Azerbaijani embassy in Washington has been attacked, the country's foreign ministry stated on Wednesday.
"On the night of October 10-11, the official car of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Washington was targeted by gunfire. The diplomatic mission immediately informed the US [law enforcement] services and provided pictures from surveillance cameras," the statement reads.