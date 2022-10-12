https://sputniknews.com/20221012/rwandan-president-kagame-opens-145th-assembly-of-inter-parliamentary-union-in-kigali-1101751778.html

Rwandan President Kagame Opens 145th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union in Kigali

This year, the agenda of the event includes gender equality, as well as international migration, and will focus on putting a stop to human trafficking and... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

Rwandan President Paul Kagame opened the 145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in the city of Kigali on Tuesday.The Assembly is expected to conclude on Saturday, after the adoption of an outcome document regarding the gender equality issue.The Inter-Parliamentary Union is an international organization established in 1889 to boost cooperation between legislators around the world. At least 178 national parliaments are members of the IPU.

