Rwandan President Kagame Opens 145th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union in Kigali
Rwandan President Kagame Opens 145th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union in Kigali
This year, the agenda of the event includes gender equality, as well as international migration, and will focus on putting a stop to human trafficking and... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
Rwandan President Paul Kagame opened the 145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in the city of Kigali on Tuesday.The Assembly is expected to conclude on Saturday, after the adoption of an outcome document regarding the gender equality issue.The Inter-Parliamentary Union is an international organization established in 1889 to boost cooperation between legislators around the world. At least 178 national parliaments are members of the IPU.
Rwandan President Kagame Opens 145th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union in Kigali

11:57 GMT 12.10.2022
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame attends a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart at the Presidential Palace in Kigali on May 27, 2021.
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame attends a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart at the Presidential Palace in Kigali on May 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / LUDOVIC MARIN
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
This year, the agenda of the event includes gender equality, as well as international migration, and will focus on putting a stop to human trafficking and human rights abuses.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame opened the 145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in the city of Kigali on Tuesday.

This year, according to the draft resolution, the assembly will focus on "parliamentary impetus to local and regional development of countries with high levels of international migration and to stopping all forms, including state-sponsored, of human-trafficking and human rights abuses."

The Assembly is expected to conclude on Saturday, after the adoption of an outcome document regarding the gender equality issue.
The Inter-Parliamentary Union is an international organization established in 1889 to boost cooperation between legislators around the world. At least 178 national parliaments are members of the IPU.
