Russian Exporters to Receive Assistance to Showcase Goods Abroad
"The Russian Export Center and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation have re-engineered the program to support domestic exporters of agricultural products through agro-industrial complex tasting and demonstration pavilions abroad,” REC Vice President Alexey Solodov said at the Interregional Export Forum 2022 in Perm, Russia, during the plenary session with Perm Krai Governor Dmitry Makhonin.
"Showrooms displaying Russian agribusiness products is a support measure that did not appear yesterday. Such pavilions are already working in China, Vietnam, UAE, and Egypt, and will open in Turkey and Saudi Arabia by the end of the year. At the same time, the Russian Export Center has redesigned this support tool. Since September 1 this year a whole range of costs for actual promotion, including listing, that is entering foreign trade networks, registration of goods to enter the market, transportation of exhibition samples, promotions in trade networks and other services are provided to exporters of AIC products for free," Makhonin said.