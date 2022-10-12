Russian Exporters to Receive Assistance to Showcase Goods Abroad

"Showrooms displaying Russian agribusiness products is a support measure that did not appear yesterday. Such pavilions are already working in China, Vietnam, UAE, and Egypt, and will open in Turkey and Saudi Arabia by the end of the year. At the same time, the Russian Export Center has redesigned this support tool. Since September 1 this year a whole range of costs for actual promotion, including listing, that is entering foreign trade networks, registration of goods to enter the market, transportation of exhibition samples, promotions in trade networks and other services are provided to exporters of AIC products for free," Makhonin said.