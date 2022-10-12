International
Russian Exporters to Receive Assistance to Showcase Goods Abroad
Russian Exporters to Receive Assistance to Showcase Goods Abroad

15:49 GMT 12.10.2022
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
International Forum "Made in Russia"
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
Russian exporters have begun to receive additional assistance in promoting their goods. Now, they can exhibit them for free in showrooms of Russian agricultural exports, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF Group) reports.

"The Russian Export Center and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation have re-engineered the program to support domestic exporters of agricultural products through agro-industrial complex tasting and demonstration pavilions abroad,” REC Vice President Alexey Solodov said at the Interregional Export Forum 2022 in Perm, Russia, during the plenary session with Perm Krai Governor Dmitry Makhonin.

“Starting September 1, 2022, a whole range of services to promote Made in Russia products will be provided to companies free of charge," Solodov continued.

"Showrooms displaying Russian agribusiness products is a support measure that did not appear yesterday. Such pavilions are already working in China, Vietnam, UAE, and Egypt, and will open in Turkey and Saudi Arabia by the end of the year. At the same time, the Russian Export Center has redesigned this support tool. Since September 1 this year a whole range of costs for actual promotion, including listing, that is entering foreign trade networks, registration of goods to enter the market, transportation of exhibition samples, promotions in trade networks and other services are provided to exporters of AIC products for free," Makhonin said.

