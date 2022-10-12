https://sputniknews.com/20221012/russia-unleashes-massive-attack-after-crimean-bridge-explosion-1101731482.html

Russia Unleashes Massive Attack After Crimean Bridge Explosion

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

Russia unleashes massive attack after Crimean Bridge explosion On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including the sabotage attack on the Crimean Bridge.

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystDareece Polo - JournalistIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to political cartoonist & syndicated columnist Ted Rall to discuss a number of domestic topics including Donald Trump's potential presidential run for 2024 and the US midterm elections.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest from the Russian special military operation following the explosion at the Crimean Bridge and the newest wave of Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by journalist Dareece Polo to talk about the mass protests in Haiti amid a fuel crisis and government cry for Western aid as people call for the overthrow of the US-backed regime.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

