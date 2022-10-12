https://sputniknews.com/20221012/russia-angola-joint-satellite-angosat-2-to-cover-entire-africa-and-part-of-europe-minister-says-1101747229.html

Russia-Angola Joint Satellite Angosat-2 to Cover Entire Africa and Part of Europe, Minister Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Angolan communications satellite Angosat-2 will cover not only Angola, but all of Africa and part of Europe, Angolan Telecommunications... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

In April 2018, Russia and Angola agreed to build Angosat-2 to replace the Angosat-1 satellite after it failed to function almost immediately after the launch in 2017. The second communications satellite is set to be launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome at 15:00 GMT on Wednesday.Oliveira also noted that the African nation could send its first astronaut into space with Russia's help, but it is too early to talk about a specific date.

