BREAKING: Shots Fired at Azerbaijan Embassy Vehicle in Washington, Foreign Ministry Says
Russia-Angola Joint Satellite Angosat-2 to Cover Entire Africa and Part of Europe, Minister Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Angolan communications satellite Angosat-2 will cover not only Angola, but all of Africa and part of Europe, Angolan Telecommunications... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
In April 2018, Russia and Angola agreed to build Angosat-2 to replace the Angosat-1 satellite after it failed to function almost immediately after the launch in 2017. The second communications satellite is set to be launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome at 15:00 GMT on Wednesday.Oliveira also noted that the African nation could send its first astronaut into space with Russia's help, but it is too early to talk about a specific date.
Russia-Angola Joint Satellite Angosat-2 to Cover Entire Africa and Part of Europe, Minister Says

07:08 GMT 12.10.2022
© Photo : RSC Energia AngoSat
 AngoSat - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
© Photo : RSC Energia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Angolan communications satellite Angosat-2 will cover not only Angola, but all of Africa and part of Europe, Angolan Telecommunications Minister Mario Oliveira said in an interview with Sputnik.

"This is a communication satellite, it should cover not only Angola, but all of Africa — in particular, those countries that border Angola — as well as part of Europe," Oliveira said.

In April 2018, Russia and Angola agreed to build Angosat-2 to replace the Angosat-1 satellite after it failed to function almost immediately after the launch in 2017. The second communications satellite is set to be launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome at 15:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Oliveira also noted that the African nation could send its first astronaut into space with Russia's help, but it is too early to talk about a specific date.

“Yes, it is possible, there are a lot of young people in Angola who are getting education in this sphere,” Oliveira said, when asked if Angola could send its first cosmonaut into space with the help of Russia. "Angola has also embarked on the path of developing and exploring space. As we know, anything can happen in this sphere, so, yes, I can't say when, but it is quite possible".

