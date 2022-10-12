https://sputniknews.com/20221012/roscosmos-launches-angosat-2-satellite-from-baikonur-1101765291.html
Roscosmos Launches AngoSat 2 Satellite From Baikonur
The predecessor, AngoSat 1, was launched in 2017 and achieved a geostationary transfer orbit but drifted out of position due to technical issues. 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan as Roscosmos is set to launch the AngoSat 2 satellite using a Proton-M rocket on Wednesday, October 12. AngoSat 2 is a communications satellite built for Angola to replace AngoSat 1, which was launched in December 2017 and achieved a geostationary transfer orbit. However, it later drifted out of position due to issues with the electrical power system. The AngoSat Project is aimed at developing communications satellites equipped with C- and Ku-band frequency transponders, as well as ground communications and broadcasting infrastructure.
