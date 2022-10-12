https://sputniknews.com/20221012/roscosmos-launches-angosat-2-satellite-from-baikonur-1101765291.html

Roscosmos Launches AngoSat 2 Satellite From Baikonur

Roscosmos Launches AngoSat 2 Satellite From Baikonur

The predecessor, AngoSat 1, was launched in 2017 and achieved a geostationary transfer orbit but drifted out of position due to technical issues. 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T14:20+0000

2022-10-12T14:20+0000

2022-10-12T14:20+0000

world

roscosmos

satellite

angosat-1

baikonur cosmodrome

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0c/1101768726_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9bc9ad0e534b09cde1f91fac320bf8f2.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan as Roscosmos is set to launch the AngoSat 2 satellite using a Proton-M rocket on Wednesday, October 12. AngoSat 2 is a communications satellite built for Angola to replace AngoSat 1, which was launched in December 2017 and achieved a geostationary transfer orbit. However, it later drifted out of position due to issues with the electrical power system. The AngoSat Project is aimed at developing communications satellites equipped with C- and Ku-band frequency transponders, as well as ground communications and broadcasting infrastructure.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Roscosmos Launches AngoSat 2 Satellite From Baikonur Roscosmos Launches AngoSat 2 Satellite From Baikonur 2022-10-12T14:20+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

roscosmos, satellite, angosat-1, baikonur cosmodrome, видео