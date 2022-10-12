International
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Another 3 Years in Prison, Reports Suggest
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Another 3 Years in Prison, Reports Suggest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A court in Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, sentenced the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to three more years in prison on bribery... 12.10.2022
The court issued its verdict for Aung San Suu Kyi at a private hearing held on the territory of the Naypyidaw Central Prison, where Myanmar's politician is serving her sentence, the Ayeyarwady opposition news portal reported.According to the media outlet, the country's former leader was found guilty in two episodes of accepting bribes and sentenced to three years in prison in each case, with both terms to be served concurrently.The bribery charges are reportedly related to the transfer of money from 2018-2019 by several businessmen to a charitable foundation named after Maha Thiri Thudhamma Khin Kyi, the mother of Aung San Suu Kyi and the wife of Gen. Aung San, who is regarded as the creator of Myanmar's independence.Aung San Suu Kyi, the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, served as state counselor of Myanmar, equivalent to a prime minister, until February 2021, when the military grabbed power in the country using a constitutional mechanism for transferring authorities in an emergency situation. The junta overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's government and put her, along with then-President Win Myint, under house arrest. The female politician was soon transferred to the Naypyidaw Central Prison. She will be serving a total of 26 years in prison, including Wednesday's sentence.
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Another 3 Years in Prison, Reports Suggest

12:20 GMT 12.10.2022
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi leaves the International Court of Justice after the first day of three days of hearings in The Hague, Netherlands, on Dec. 10, 2019
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi leaves the International Court of Justice after the first day of three days of hearings in The Hague, Netherlands, on Dec. 10, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A court in Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, sentenced the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to three more years in prison on bribery charges on Wednesday, media reported.
The court issued its verdict for Aung San Suu Kyi at a private hearing held on the territory of the Naypyidaw Central Prison, where Myanmar's politician is serving her sentence, the Ayeyarwady opposition news portal reported.
According to the media outlet, the country's former leader was found guilty in two episodes of accepting bribes and sentenced to three years in prison in each case, with both terms to be served concurrently.
The bribery charges are reportedly related to the transfer of money from 2018-2019 by several businessmen to a charitable foundation named after Maha Thiri Thudhamma Khin Kyi, the mother of Aung San Suu Kyi and the wife of Gen. Aung San, who is regarded as the creator of Myanmar's independence.
A Myanmar national living in Thailand wears a face mask with the image of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
A Myanmar national living in Thailand wears a face mask with the image of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The military announced Monday that it will take power for one year, accusing Suu Kyi's government of not investigating allegations of voter fraud in recent elections. Suu Kyi's party swept that vote and the military-backed party did poorly. The state Election Commission has refuted the allegations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
A Myanmar national living in Thailand wears a face mask with the image of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The military announced Monday that it will take power for one year, accusing Suu Kyi's government of not investigating allegations of voter fraud in recent elections. Suu Kyi's party swept that vote and the military-backed party did poorly. The state Election Commission has refuted the allegations.
© AP Photo / Sakchai Lalit
Aung San Suu Kyi, the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, served as state counselor of Myanmar, equivalent to a prime minister, until February 2021, when the military grabbed power in the country using a constitutional mechanism for transferring authorities in an emergency situation. The junta overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's government and put her, along with then-President Win Myint, under house arrest. The female politician was soon transferred to the Naypyidaw Central Prison. She will be serving a total of 26 years in prison, including Wednesday's sentence.
