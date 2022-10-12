https://sputniknews.com/20221012/myanmars-aung-san-suu-kyi-sentenced-to-another-3-years-in-prison-reports-suggest-1101761052.html

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Another 3 Years in Prison, Reports Suggest

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Another 3 Years in Prison, Reports Suggest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A court in Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, sentenced the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to three more years in prison on bribery... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T12:20+0000

2022-10-12T12:20+0000

2022-10-12T12:20+0000

world

myanmar

aung san suu kyi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092152991_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b1aa2b31dbe4120dffe6d0640dde4882.jpg

The court issued its verdict for Aung San Suu Kyi at a private hearing held on the territory of the Naypyidaw Central Prison, where Myanmar's politician is serving her sentence, the Ayeyarwady opposition news portal reported.According to the media outlet, the country's former leader was found guilty in two episodes of accepting bribes and sentenced to three years in prison in each case, with both terms to be served concurrently.The bribery charges are reportedly related to the transfer of money from 2018-2019 by several businessmen to a charitable foundation named after Maha Thiri Thudhamma Khin Kyi, the mother of Aung San Suu Kyi and the wife of Gen. Aung San, who is regarded as the creator of Myanmar's independence.Aung San Suu Kyi, the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, served as state counselor of Myanmar, equivalent to a prime minister, until February 2021, when the military grabbed power in the country using a constitutional mechanism for transferring authorities in an emergency situation. The junta overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's government and put her, along with then-President Win Myint, under house arrest. The female politician was soon transferred to the Naypyidaw Central Prison. She will be serving a total of 26 years in prison, including Wednesday's sentence.

myanmar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

myanmar, aung san suu kyi