https://sputniknews.com/20221012/lesothos-revolution-for-prosperity-party-forms-coalition-government-1101743672.html

Lesotho's Revolution for Prosperity Party Forms Coalition Government

Lesotho's Revolution for Prosperity Party Forms Coalition Government

The RFP’s success in forming a coalition means that the All Basotho Convention party (ABC), which has ruled for over five years, will be replaced by the new... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T10:43+0000

2022-10-12T10:43+0000

2022-10-12T10:43+0000

africa

africa

lesotho

parliamentary elections

corruption

coalition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0c/1101747502_0:0:3035:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_5f68475268371ca3bc1daf1988a65331.jpg

Lesotho's political newcomer Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party got most of the seats in the country's recent parliamentary election, and formed a coalition with the Alliance of Democrats (AD) and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC), the party's leader said on Tuesday. RFP is run by 64-year-old Lesotho businessman Sam Matekane.This means the party, which obtained 56 out of the minimum 61 seats needed to form a government on its own, now has a majority in the parliament of 120 and the right to make and pass laws. Speaking to media, Matekane said he chose the AD and MEC for the alliance as they share opinions on curbing the government’s expenses and increasing the efficiency of its work. As for government spending cuts, the party leader explained its new members will use “personal cars” and their "own residences".The coalition leader pledged to pass the law, banning lawmakers from changing party allegiance during the first three years of their mandate, emphasizing the new government will pass a reform in order to cope with "crime and eradicating corruption within the (first) 100 days in office." Matekane underlined his commitment to focus on "stabilizing the economy and uniting the nation" and said he is going to carry out a weekend retreat with coalition partners to outline the steps forward. Matekane’s party was formed in March 2022 and its coming is associated with the revival of hopes to push through constitutional reforms, aiming to streamline the functioning of parliament and parties, restrain the prime minister’s “excessive” role and regularize the procedure of transition from party to party. The failure of implementation of these reforms has caused criticism of the previous government.

https://sputniknews.com/20221011/dark-horse-party-wins-majority-in-lesotho-elections-raising-hope-for-tackling-institutional-issues-1101705082.html

africa

lesotho

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Olga Borodkina

Olga Borodkina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Olga Borodkina

africa, lesotho, parliamentary elections, corruption, coalition