Leak Detected on Druzhba Oil Pipeline String in Poland, Operator PERN Says
WARSAW (Sputnik) - A leak was detected on one of the two strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline — the main route for oil supplies to Germany — in Poland, Polish...
WARSAW (Sputnik) - A leak was detected on one of the two strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline — the main route for oil supplies to Germany — in Poland, Polish operator of the Druzhba pipeline PERN said on Wednesday.
"Late on Tuesday, PERN automation systems detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline on one of the two strings of the western section of the gas pipeline — about 70 kilometers [43.5 miles] from Plock," the operator said in a statement.
Druzhba ("Friendship") is one of the biggest pipeline systems in the world, and serves as the largest supply way for oil transports from Russia and Kazakhstan to points in Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany.
The leak was reported following terror attacks
against another massive pipeline system - Nord Stream
- which took place in September. Explosions damaged both the Nord Stream and Nor Stream Two threads, leading to a quick pressure drop.
Russian authorities classified the incident as an act of international terrorism, hinting that the US and Great Britain are complicit in the incident
. At the same time, Denmark and Sweden said they plan not to include Russia the investigation and the identification of those responsible for the explosions.