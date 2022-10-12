International
LIVE: EU Energy Ministers Hold Press Conference After Informal Meeting in Prague
Nord Stream Sabotage
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
Kremlin: Accidents at Nord Stream Pipelines Prove Energy Becomes Target of Terrorists
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Energy has become a target for terrorists, and accidents at the Nord Stream pipelines are good examples of this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated once again that the sabotage against the pipeline system was a deliberate attack by those who sought to undermine continental gas security.On September 26, the Nord Stream pipeline network suffered from explosions, resulting in a rapid pressure drop and leakage under the Baltic Sea.Moscow has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism, while European Union officials also said that the gas link was sabotaged. Sweden and Denmark are also investigating the blasts, but they announced they don't intend to include Russia in the probe.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Energy has become a target for terrorists, and accidents at the Nord Stream pipelines are good examples of this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

“Energy is what develops us … energy is what becomes a target for the criminal actions of terrorists, as we saw with [Nord] Stream [pipelines] and energy is what the future of all mankind, including our country, is connected with,” Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated once again that the sabotage against the pipeline system was a deliberate attack by those who sought to undermine continental gas security.
On September 26, the Nord Stream pipeline network suffered from explosions, resulting in a rapid pressure drop and leakage under the Baltic Sea.
Moscow has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism, while European Union officials also said that the gas link was sabotaged. Sweden and Denmark are also investigating the blasts, but they announced they don't intend to include Russia in the probe.
