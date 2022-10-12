International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221012/indian-army-seeks-to-induct-modern-anti-aircraft-guns-to-replace-outdated-weapons-1101753888.html
Indian Army Seeks to Induct Modern Anti-Aircraft Guns to Replace Outdated Weapons
Indian Army Seeks to Induct Modern Anti-Aircraft Guns to Replace Outdated Weapons
Most of the Indian Army’s defense inventory is obsolete and the government has expedited the modernization process since 2019 when the Pakistan Air Force... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-12T11:42+0000
2022-10-12T11:42+0000
indian army
aviation
china
pakistan
air defence system
sweden
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0c/1101756132_0:234:3073:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_340aab2567edf07cd5a2e6cbc48e1356.jpg
India’s Ministry of Defense has floated a $1 billion tender to purchase 220 air defense guns and 141,576 rounds of ammunition to partly replace it's 900+ 1960s-era Swedish L-70 and Soviet-era ZU-23MM-2B air defense guns.Local manufacturers in collaboration with foreign firms are due to supply the required quantity of guns to the Army Aviation Unit, which is operating with almost 90 percent “obsolete” weapons, as per ex-army chief V.K. Singh.The new guns are designed to safeguard areas of tactical importance in mountainous, plains, desert and semi-desert terrains, and will have the versatility to be towed or mounted on a high-mobility vehicle, a Defence Ministry document read.In addition, the new guns will be linked to advanced fire control radars that will automatically lock targets and signal the fire.
https://sputniknews.com/20221004/india-expediting-operationalization-of-s-400--rafale-amid-increased-chinese-activity-iaf-chief-1101499080.html
china
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0c/1101756132_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c6d5f0c0525abd7d4e460818acc0dfa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
indian army, aviation, china, pakistan, air defence system, sweden
indian army, aviation, china, pakistan, air defence system, sweden

Indian Army Seeks to Induct Modern Anti-Aircraft Guns to Replace Outdated Weapons

11:42 GMT 12.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFAArmy soldiers guard near the Zojila tunnel under construction which connects Srinagar to the union territory of Ladakh, at Baltal, some 93 km northeast of Srinagar, on September 28, 2021.
Army soldiers guard near the Zojila tunnel under construction which connects Srinagar to the union territory of Ladakh, at Baltal, some 93 km northeast of Srinagar, on September 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
Subscribe
International
India
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Most of the Indian Army’s defense inventory is obsolete and the government has expedited the modernization process since 2019 when the Pakistan Air Force retaliated against an Indian attack in the Balakot area.
India’s Ministry of Defense has floated a $1 billion tender to purchase 220 air defense guns and 141,576 rounds of ammunition to partly replace it's 900+ 1960s-era Swedish L-70 and Soviet-era ZU-23MM-2B air defense guns.
Local manufacturers in collaboration with foreign firms are due to supply the required quantity of guns to the Army Aviation Unit, which is operating with almost 90 percent “obsolete” weapons, as per ex-army chief V.K. Singh.
The new guns are designed to safeguard areas of tactical importance in mountainous, plains, desert and semi-desert terrains, and will have the versatility to be towed or mounted on a high-mobility vehicle, a Defence Ministry document read.
Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari speaks with Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande seated beside him during the launch of Agnipath Scheme, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
India Expediting Operationalization of S-400 & Rafale Amid 'Increased Chinese Activity': IAF Chief
4 October, 13:31 GMT
In addition, the new guns will be linked to advanced fire control radars that will automatically lock targets and signal the fire.

“The gun should have the capability to engage fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters (including hovering helicopters), Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) / Drones, Cruise missiles, Precisely Guided Munitions, Microlight aircraft, para motors, Para gliders and Aero models,” the document underlined.

World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала