https://sputniknews.com/20221012/huge-serpent-skeleton-spotted-on-the-french-coast-1101742729.html

‘Huge’ Serpent Skeleton Spotted on the French Coast

‘Huge’ Serpent Skeleton Spotted on the French Coast

The large serpent was believed by many to belong to a prehistoric serpent called a Titanoboa, an extinct genus of snake that lived in what is now northeastern... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T03:07+0000

2022-10-12T03:07+0000

2022-10-12T03:07+0000

news

snake

society

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083660881_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_48834dc565b29c79df9c5c4da97a5aa4.jpg

The alleged skeleton of an extinct snake posed in a slithering movement was captured by Jack Hobbs on Oct. 11, and posted on TikTok. The extra-large skeleton can be seen during low tide, according to reports.Not a real snake, but a metallic sculpture called “Serpent d'ocean,” located on the Saint-Brevin-les-Pins coast and created by Chinese artist Huang Yong Ping. According to the French Website Loire Valley, “Its skeleton appears with each tide, resembling an archaeological excavation and its movement makes it look alive. Don’t miss it!”The sculpture was unveiled on the west coast of France in 2012 as part of the Estuaire art exhibition, which has showcased contemporary art since its inception in 2007. Often created in situ, each work in the permanent collection “guides” visitors to a noteworthy site along the 60 kilometers that make up the Loire estuary.The work was created with the rough iconography of China’s mythological dragons in mind, with an underlying environmental message: humankind’s mistreatment of oceans is not only killing its life, but also its wonder.Every site in the outdoor art gallery can be accessed freely, and from April to October, a cruise boat allows visitors to view the exhibits from the water.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Allison Dubois

Allison Dubois

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Allison Dubois

news, snake, society