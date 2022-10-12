https://sputniknews.com/20221012/g7-finance-ministers-say-group-committed-to-reaching-net-zero-by-2050-1101785140.html
"We therefore reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement and to the achievement of net zero emissions by or before 2050," the ministers said in a joint statement.The statement also included a pledge to continue supporting those who are most affected by surging energy prices as well as continue strengthening energy security.The Paris Agreement was adopted in December 2015 following the 21st Conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Paris. With 193 signatories to date, it marks the first global effort in history to coordinate fight against climate change.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Group of Seven (G7) is committed to the implementation of the 2016 Paris Agreement and is planning to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the group's finance ministers and central bank governors said on Wednesday.
"We therefore reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement and to the achievement of net zero emissions by or before 2050," the ministers said in a joint statement.
The statement also included a pledge to continue supporting those who are most affected by surging energy prices as well as continue strengthening energy security.
The Paris Agreement was adopted in December 2015 following the 21st Conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Paris. With 193 signatories to date, it marks the first global effort in history to coordinate fight against climate change.