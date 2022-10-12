https://sputniknews.com/20221012/g7-finance-ministers-say-group-committed-to-reaching-net-zero-by-2050-1101785140.html

G7 Finance Ministers Say Group Committed to Reaching Net Zero by 2050

G7 Finance Ministers Say Group Committed to Reaching Net Zero by 2050

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Group of Seven (G7) is committed to the implementation of the 2016 Paris Agreement and is planning to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T21:18+0000

2022-10-12T21:18+0000

2022-10-12T21:18+0000

world

g7

paris agreement

carbon emissions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096690184_459:406:3178:1935_1920x0_80_0_0_7f83740e446ff24686cf823d4c3ab50d.jpg

"We therefore reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement and to the achievement of net zero emissions by or before 2050," the ministers said in a joint statement.The statement also included a pledge to continue supporting those who are most affected by surging energy prices as well as continue strengthening energy security.The Paris Agreement was adopted in December 2015 following the 21st Conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Paris. With 193 signatories to date, it marks the first global effort in history to coordinate fight against climate change.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

g7, paris agreement, carbon emissions