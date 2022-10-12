https://sputniknews.com/20221012/fsb-ukraine-defense-ministrys-main-intelligence-directorate-behind-crimean-bridge-terrorist-attack-1101744789.html

FSB: Ukraine Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate Behind Crimean Bridge Terrorist Attack

FSB: Ukraine Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate Behind Crimean Bridge Terrorist Attack

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukrainian special services had authorized and performed the explosion on the Crimean Bridge, which he...

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has stated that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate was behind last week’s terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge.The FSB also said that “the explosive device was camouflaged in rolls with a construction polyethylene film and was shipped from the [Ukrainian] seaport of Odessa to Bulgaria's Ruse in early August”.According to the FSB, control over the movement of cargo along the entire route and contacts with participants in the criminal scheme were carried out by an Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate employee who presented himself as Ivan Ivanovich. He used both a virtual anonymous number purchased on the Internet and registered to Ukrainian citizen Sergey Vladimirovich Andreichenko for coordination.The FSB added that the investigation into the terrorist attack is underway and that “all organizers and accomplices, including foreigners, will be held accountable in accordance with Russian law.”Late last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Russia’s investigative chief Alexander Bastrykin that Ukrainian special services had authorized and performed the explosion on the Kerch Strait Bridge linking Crimea with the rest of Russia. “Here, as you have just reported, there is no doubt. This is a terrorist attack aimed at destroying critical civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation,” Putin said, adding that "the authors and executors, those who ordered it are the special services of Ukraine.”

