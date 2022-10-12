https://sputniknews.com/20221012/french-trade-unions-to-continue-strike-after-meeting-with-totalenergies-leadership-1101779531.html

French Trade Unions to Continue Strike After Meeting With TotalEnergies Leadership

PARIS (Sputnik) - The General Confederation of Labor (CGT) and Force Ouvriere (FO) trade unions, after meeting with TotalEnergies leadership on Wednesday... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

"The CGT urges [workers] not to end the strike at TotalEnergies. Leadership does not seem interested in making proposals that could end the strike, but demand that the strikers first ensure the resumption of fuel supplies from the oil storage facilities where the strike is taking place," Defresne said.FO also said that they would continue the protest.The strike by TotalEnergies employees has been going on in France since September 27. Last Tuesday, trade unions announced a three-day protest, as they demanded a 10% pay increase as well as the indexing of 2022 wages to match the record-breaking inflation. An indefinite extension of the strike was later declared by the unions.The strike, in particular, affected France's largest refinery near the city of Le Havre in Normandy, as well as refineries in the communes of Feizin and Donges, the La Mede bio-processing plant in the commune of Chateauneuf-les-Martigues and the Grand-Puy fuel storage. Earlier, strikes had also begun at two refineries owned by ExxonMobil.On Sunday, the French energy ministry reported that almost 30% of the country's gas stations were experiencing shortages of at least one type of fuel.

