International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221012/french-trade-unions-to-continue-strike-after-meeting-with-totalenergies-leadership-1101779531.html
French Trade Unions to Continue Strike After Meeting With TotalEnergies Leadership
French Trade Unions to Continue Strike After Meeting With TotalEnergies Leadership
PARIS (Sputnik) - The General Confederation of Labor (CGT) and Force Ouvriere (FO) trade unions, after meeting with TotalEnergies leadership on Wednesday... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-12T17:39+0000
2022-10-12T17:40+0000
world
france
strike
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0c/1101779385_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4dba97b181f4d77b47adf3bf196fddc4.jpg
"The CGT urges [workers] not to end the strike at TotalEnergies. Leadership does not seem interested in making proposals that could end the strike, but demand that the strikers first ensure the resumption of fuel supplies from the oil storage facilities where the strike is taking place," Defresne said.FO also said that they would continue the protest.The strike by TotalEnergies employees has been going on in France since September 27. Last Tuesday, trade unions announced a three-day protest, as they demanded a 10% pay increase as well as the indexing of 2022 wages to match the record-breaking inflation. An indefinite extension of the strike was later declared by the unions.The strike, in particular, affected France's largest refinery near the city of Le Havre in Normandy, as well as refineries in the communes of Feizin and Donges, the La Mede bio-processing plant in the commune of Chateauneuf-les-Martigues and the Grand-Puy fuel storage. Earlier, strikes had also begun at two refineries owned by ExxonMobil.On Sunday, the French energy ministry reported that almost 30% of the country's gas stations were experiencing shortages of at least one type of fuel.
https://sputniknews.com/20221011/french-govt-warns-it-could-end-totalenergies-strike-by-force-if-consensus-not-found-soon-1101724136.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0c/1101779385_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a6f2fa86698a65571daef9ff1cfcaaa2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, strike
france, strike

French Trade Unions to Continue Strike After Meeting With TotalEnergies Leadership

17:39 GMT 12.10.2022 (Updated: 17:40 GMT 12.10.2022)
© AFP 2022 / LOU BENOISTCGT Union leader Philippe Martinez (C) walks with striking workers at The Gravenchon Port-Jerome refinery, owned by US giant Esso-ExxonMobil, at Port-Jerome, northern France on October 12, 2022.
CGT Union leader Philippe Martinez (C) walks with striking workers at The Gravenchon Port-Jerome refinery, owned by US giant Esso-ExxonMobil, at Port-Jerome, northern France on October 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / LOU BENOIST
Subscribe
International
India
PARIS (Sputnik) - The General Confederation of Labor (CGT) and Force Ouvriere (FO) trade unions, after meeting with TotalEnergies leadership on Wednesday, urged workers not to end the strike despite government threats to intervene, CGT spokesman Thierry Defresne said.
"The CGT urges [workers] not to end the strike at TotalEnergies. Leadership does not seem interested in making proposals that could end the strike, but demand that the strikers first ensure the resumption of fuel supplies from the oil storage facilities where the strike is taking place," Defresne said.
FO also said that they would continue the protest.
The strike by TotalEnergies employees has been going on in France since September 27. Last Tuesday, trade unions announced a three-day protest, as they demanded a 10% pay increase as well as the indexing of 2022 wages to match the record-breaking inflation. An indefinite extension of the strike was later declared by the unions.
This photograph shows a sign reading out of order on gas pumps at a TotalEnergies gas station in Montpellier, southern France, on October 5, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
World
French Gov't Warns It Could End TotalEnergies Strike by Force If Consensus Not Found Soon
Yesterday, 12:34 GMT
The strike, in particular, affected France's largest refinery near the city of Le Havre in Normandy, as well as refineries in the communes of Feizin and Donges, the La Mede bio-processing plant in the commune of Chateauneuf-les-Martigues and the Grand-Puy fuel storage. Earlier, strikes had also begun at two refineries owned by ExxonMobil.
On Sunday, the French energy ministry reported that almost 30% of the country's gas stations were experiencing shortages of at least one type of fuel.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала