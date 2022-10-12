https://sputniknews.com/20221012/ex-aussie-pm-calls-quad-piece-of-strategic-nonsense-warns-against-efforts-to-ring-fence-china-1101752022.html

Ex-Aussie PM Calls Quad ‘Piece of Strategic Nonsense’, Warns Against Efforts to ‘Ring-Fence’ China

The Quad was officially launched in 2007 but suspended in 2008 after Australia pulled out of the US-led grouping over concerns expressed by China. The grouping... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T11:28+0000

2022-10-12T11:28+0000

2022-10-12T11:29+0000

Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating has slammed the US-led Quad grouping as “illegitimate” and a “strategic piece of nonsense,” as he advised Canberra to not be a part of the US-led efforts to “ring-fence” China. The Quad, which comprises Australia, India, Japan and the US, says that its official goal is to maintain a "free and open Indo-Pacific region".“We shouldn’t be stringing together the US, Japan, India and Australia to try to contain China,” Keating, a senior party colleague of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, said on Wednesday.Keating pointed out that the BRI has already financed infrastructure projects in the Baltic states as well as in former Soviet countries.The multi-trillion-dollar BRI initiative was launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 and strives to connect east Asia with Europe and beyond through connectivity and infrastructure projects. As of March 2022, a total of 147 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, South America as well as North America have been members of the Beijing-backed global initiative.Keating also reckoned that the era of US “supremacy” as the pre-eminent global power has already passed.He also expressed doubts whether the US would come to the help of Taiwan if Beijing went ahead with the re-unification of the island with the mainland through military means. Beijing has doubled down on its commitment to "reunify" Taiwan with the mainland following the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in August. Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that reunifying Taiwan is part of China's goal to achieve "national rejuvenation".Keating advised the Australian government not to get involved in the “geopolitical conflict” around Taiwan.“We should be no more interested in the political system of Taiwan than Vietnam and Kazakhstan,” argued Keating.

