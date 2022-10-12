https://sputniknews.com/20221012/eu-energy-ministers-hold-press-conference-after-informal-meeting-in-prague-1101766731.html

EU Energy Ministers Hold Press Conference After Informal Meeting in Prague

EU Energy Ministers Hold Press Conference After Informal Meeting in Prague

Earlier, Director General of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol addressed the meeting with a speech on the future of energy security. 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T15:28+0000

2022-10-12T15:28+0000

2022-10-12T15:30+0000

prague

european union (eu)

energy

energy crisis in europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0c/1101766976_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_32275927e3c550621e6bd08a380b03d9.jpg

Sputnik brings you live broadcasts from Prague where a press conference following the informal meeting of EU energy ministers takes place on Wednesday, October 12.During the meeting earlier in the day, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson held discussions with Director General of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol and EU ministers on the bloc’s roadmap to tackle high energy prices. Also, they held talks on reforming the EU's electricity market with Agency for Co-operation of Energy Regulators Director Christian Zinglersen.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

prague

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

EU Energy Ministers Hold Press Conference After Informal Meeting in Prague EU Energy Ministers Hold Press Conference After Informal Meeting in Prague 2022-10-12T15:28+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

prague, european union (eu), energy, видео