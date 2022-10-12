https://sputniknews.com/20221012/eu-energy-ministers-hold-press-conference-after-informal-meeting-in-prague-1101766731.html
EU Energy Ministers Hold Press Conference After Informal Meeting in Prague
EU Energy Ministers Hold Press Conference After Informal Meeting in Prague
Earlier, Director General of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol addressed the meeting with a speech on the future of energy security. 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you live broadcasts from Prague where a press conference following the informal meeting of EU energy ministers takes place on Wednesday, October 12.During the meeting earlier in the day, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson held discussions with Director General of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol and EU ministers on the bloc's roadmap to tackle high energy prices. Also, they held talks on reforming the EU's electricity market with Agency for Co-operation of Energy Regulators Director Christian Zinglersen.
EU Energy Ministers Hold Press Conference After Informal Meeting in Prague
15:28 GMT 12.10.2022 (Updated: 15:30 GMT 12.10.2022)
Earlier, Director General of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol addressed the meeting with a speech on the future of energy security.
Sputnik brings you live broadcasts from Prague where a press conference following the informal meeting of EU energy ministers takes place on Wednesday, October 12.
During the meeting earlier in the day, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson held discussions with Director General of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol and EU ministers on the bloc’s roadmap to tackle high energy prices.
Also, they held talks on reforming the EU's electricity market with Agency for Co-operation of Energy Regulators Director Christian Zinglersen.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.