EU Energy Ministers Hold Press Conference After Informal Meeting in Prague
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
EU Energy Ministers Hold Press Conference After Informal Meeting in Prague
EU Energy Ministers Hold Press Conference After Informal Meeting in Prague
Earlier, Director General of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol addressed the meeting with a speech on the future of energy security. 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you live broadcasts from Prague where a press conference following the informal meeting of EU energy ministers takes place on Wednesday, October 12.During the meeting earlier in the day, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson held discussions with Director General of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol and EU ministers on the bloc’s roadmap to tackle high energy prices. Also, they held talks on reforming the EU's electricity market with Agency for Co-operation of Energy Regulators Director Christian Zinglersen.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
EU Energy Ministers Hold Press Conference After Informal Meeting in Prague
EU Energy Ministers Hold Press Conference After Informal Meeting in Prague
EU Energy Ministers Hold Press Conference After Informal Meeting in Prague

15:28 GMT 12.10.2022 (Updated: 15:30 GMT 12.10.2022)
From top left, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas arrive for a group photo of EU leaders during an EU Summit at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct 7, 2022.
From top left, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas arrive for a group photo of EU leaders during an EU Summit at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek
