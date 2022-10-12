https://sputniknews.com/20221012/delhi-registers-cleanest-air-since-2020-after--record-rainfall-in-october--1101747805.html
Delhi Registers Cleanest Air Since 2020 After Record Rainfall in October
Delhi Registers Cleanest Air Since 2020 After Record Rainfall in October
According to Air Pollution and Health in Cities, a report published by the Health Effects Institute's (HEI) State of Global Air Initiative, the Indian capital... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-12T09:36+0000
2022-10-12T09:36+0000
2022-10-12T10:10+0000
india
delhi
new delhi
air quality
index
index
rainfall
record
record
rain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0c/1101750292_0:0:3017:1697_1920x0_80_0_0_0ef599b6c9df6eb9a06068c349abf3ae.jpg
Following record showers this month that saw Delhi log its highest rainfall in October in 66 years, the Indian capital city has registered its best air quality index (AQI) since August 2020.Delhi recorded an AQI of 44 on Monday, dipping below 45 for the first time in more than two years. The metropolitan city clocked an AQI of 55 on Friday, which went up to 56 on Saturday before dropping to a pleasant 48 on Sunday.Thanks to the non-stop rain witnessed in the last six-seven days, Delhi's air quality has improved by leaps and bounds this month.This October has turned out to be the fourth wettest in the city's history since 1901.As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi has received 128.2 mm of rainfall this month so far, its rainiest October since 1956.
https://sputniknews.com/20220907/in-order-to-curb-pollution-delhi-government-extends-ban-on-fireworks-until-january-2023-1100480136.html
delhi
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0c/1101750292_150:0:2879:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f7a501042f7cb75efdb775d86f72d54f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
delhi, new delhi, air quality, index, index, rainfall, record, record, rain, rain
delhi, new delhi, air quality, index, index, rainfall, record, record, rain, rain
Delhi Registers Cleanest Air Since 2020 After Record Rainfall in October
09:36 GMT 12.10.2022 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 12.10.2022)
According to Air Pollution and Health in Cities, a report published by the Health Effects Institute's (HEI) State of Global Air Initiative, the Indian capital was declared the most polluted city in the world in August 2022.
Following record showers this month that saw Delhi log its highest rainfall
in October in 66 years, the Indian capital city has registered its best air quality index (AQI) since August 2020.
Delhi recorded an AQI of 44 on Monday, dipping below 45 for the first time in more than two years. The metropolitan city clocked an AQI of 55 on Friday, which went up to 56 on Saturday before dropping to a pleasant 48 on Sunday.
The city's good air quality spell continued on Wednesday morning as the city's AQI dropped further to 42, according to statistics from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).
Thanks to the non-stop rain witnessed in the last six-seven days, Delhi's air quality has improved by leaps and bounds this month.
This October has turned out to be the fourth wettest in the city's history since 1901.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
, Delhi has received 128.2 mm of rainfall this month so far, its rainiest October since 1956.