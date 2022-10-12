https://sputniknews.com/20221012/delhi-registers-cleanest-air-since-2020-after--record-rainfall-in-october--1101747805.html

Delhi Registers Cleanest Air Since 2020 After Record Rainfall in October

According to Air Pollution and Health in Cities, a report published by the Health Effects Institute's (HEI) State of Global Air Initiative, the Indian capital... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

Following record showers this month that saw Delhi log its highest rainfall in October in 66 years, the Indian capital city has registered its best air quality index (AQI) since August 2020.Delhi recorded an AQI of 44 on Monday, dipping below 45 for the first time in more than two years. The metropolitan city clocked an AQI of 55 on Friday, which went up to 56 on Saturday before dropping to a pleasant 48 on Sunday.Thanks to the non-stop rain witnessed in the last six-seven days, Delhi's air quality has improved by leaps and bounds this month.This October has turned out to be the fourth wettest in the city's history since 1901.As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi has received 128.2 mm of rainfall this month so far, its rainiest October since 1956.

