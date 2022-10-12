International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Crimea Bridge Bombed, Russian Missile Strikes Target Kiev, and Tulsi Leaves the Democrat Party
Crimea Bridge Bombed, Russian Missile Strikes Target Kiev, and Tulsi Leaves the Democrat Party
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Tulsi Gabbard leaving the Democrat party, and Poland urging its citizens to leave Belarus.
Crimea Bridge Bombed, Russian Missile Strikes Target Kiev, and Tulsi Leaves the Democrat Party
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Tulsi Gabbard leaving the Democrat party, and Poland urging its citizens to leave Belarus.
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector &amp; WMD Whistleblower | Terrorism in Russia, NATO, and The New Military Commander for Russia's Special Military OperationTaylor Hudak - Journalist &amp; Editor with AcTVism Munich | Freedom of Speech, The Right to Know, and a Tainted Virginia Jury PoolIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Scott Ritter about the driver of the Crimea bombing, Russia's missile strikes, and Putin's birthday. Scott talked about the symbolism of bombing the Crimea bridge and allegations it was purposely done on Putin's birthday. Scott spoke about the new Russian commander in charge of the Special Military Operation and NATO training for nuclear exercises.In the second hour, Lee played a speech by Taylor Hudak about the importance of Julian Assange, unlawful imprisonment, and the vindictive nature of US intelligence agencies. Taylor reviewed the timeline of Julian Assange's journalism and the creation of Wikileaks. Taylor talked about the expected extradition of Julian Assange and a large number of former intelligence agents in Northern Virginia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Crimea Bridge Bombed, Russian Missile Strikes Target Kiev, and Tulsi Leaves the Democrat Party

08:13 GMT 12.10.2022
The Backstory
Crimea Bridge Bombed, Russian Missile Strikes Target Kiev, and Tulsi Leaves the Democrat Party
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Tulsi Gabbard leaving the Democrat party, and Poland urging its citizens to leave Belarus.
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Terrorism in Russia, NATO, and The New Military Commander for Russia's Special Military Operation
Taylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Freedom of Speech, The Right to Know, and a Tainted Virginia Jury Pool
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Scott Ritter about the driver of the Crimea bombing, Russia's missile strikes, and Putin's birthday. Scott talked about the symbolism of bombing the Crimea bridge and allegations it was purposely done on Putin's birthday. Scott spoke about the new Russian commander in charge of the Special Military Operation and NATO training for nuclear exercises.
In the second hour, Lee played a speech by Taylor Hudak about the importance of Julian Assange, unlawful imprisonment, and the vindictive nature of US intelligence agencies. Taylor reviewed the timeline of Julian Assange's journalism and the creation of Wikileaks. Taylor talked about the expected extradition of Julian Assange and a large number of former intelligence agents in Northern Virginia.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
