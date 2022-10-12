https://sputniknews.com/20221012/crimea-bridge-bombed-russian-missile-strikes-target-kiev-and-tulsi-leaves-the-democrat-party-1101741475.html

Crimea Bridge Bombed, Russian Missile Strikes Target Kiev, and Tulsi Leaves the Democrat Party

Crimea Bridge Bombed, Russian Missile Strikes Target Kiev, and Tulsi Leaves the Democrat Party

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Tulsi Gabbard leaving the Democrat party, and Poland urging its... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T08:13+0000

2022-10-12T08:13+0000

2022-10-12T08:13+0000

the backstory

wikileaks

belarus

cia

radio

radio sputnik

julian assange

crimean bridge

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101741265_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b540cdb947bd90d17f73de867465c384.png

Crimea Bridge Bombed, Russian Missile Strikes Target Kiev, and Tulsi Leaves the Democrat Party On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Tulsi Gabbard leaving the Democrat party, and Poland urging its citizens to leave Belarus.

Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Terrorism in Russia, NATO, and The New Military Commander for Russia's Special Military OperationTaylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Freedom of Speech, The Right to Know, and a Tainted Virginia Jury PoolIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Scott Ritter about the driver of the Crimea bombing, Russia's missile strikes, and Putin's birthday. Scott talked about the symbolism of bombing the Crimea bridge and allegations it was purposely done on Putin's birthday. Scott spoke about the new Russian commander in charge of the Special Military Operation and NATO training for nuclear exercises.In the second hour, Lee played a speech by Taylor Hudak about the importance of Julian Assange, unlawful imprisonment, and the vindictive nature of US intelligence agencies. Taylor reviewed the timeline of Julian Assange's journalism and the creation of Wikileaks. Taylor talked about the expected extradition of Julian Assange and a large number of former intelligence agents in Northern Virginia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

wikileaks, belarus, cia, аудио, radio, radio sputnik, julian assange, crimean bridge