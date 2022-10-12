https://sputniknews.com/20221012/crimea-bridge-attack-us-sours-on-saudi-arabia-la-racism-scandal-1101737368.html
Crimea Bridge Attack; US Sours on Saudi Arabia?; LA Racism Scandal
Crimea Bridge Attack; US Sours on Saudi Arabia?; LA Racism Scandal
The Biden-brokered deal between rail unions and rail companies might collapse, but it served its purpose as a headline-generator.
Crimea Bridge Attack, US Sours on Saudi Arabia? LA Racism Scandal
The Biden-brokered deal between rail unions and rail companies might collapse, but it served its purpose as a headline-generator.
Wyatt Reed, Sputnik Radio correspondent, joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to talk about escalation in Ukraine and Russia, his escape from a strike on the Donbass Palace Hotel, and the gap between media representation and conflict on the ground in Donbass.Elijah Magnier, veteran war journalist, breaks down the change in tactics in Ukraine over the weekend, the agreement on Israel and Lebanon’s maritime border, and predictions for the US relationship with Saudi Arabia.Ted Rall, an award-winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, discusses how US President Joe Biden might decide to rebuke Saudi Arabia, why one of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers might find herself in legal jeopardy, New York City’s state of emergency over migration, and the LA City Council’s racism and gerrymandering scandal.The Misfits also discuss Harvey Weinstein’s California trial, Supreme Court decisions, and the end of a controversial Baltimore murder case.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Crimea Bridge Attack; US Sours on Saudi Arabia?; LA Racism Scandal
The Biden-brokered deal between rail unions and rail companies might collapse, but it served its purpose as a headline-generator.
Wyatt Reed, Sputnik Radio correspondent, joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to talk about escalation in Ukraine and Russia, his escape from a strike on the Donbass Palace Hotel, and the gap between media representation and conflict on the ground in Donbass.
Elijah Magnier, veteran war journalist, breaks down the change in tactics in Ukraine over the weekend, the agreement on Israel and Lebanon’s maritime border, and predictions for the US relationship with Saudi Arabia.
Ted Rall, an award-winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, discusses how US President Joe Biden might decide to rebuke Saudi Arabia, why one of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers might find herself in legal jeopardy, New York City’s state of emergency over migration, and the LA City Council’s racism and gerrymandering scandal.
The Misfits also discuss Harvey Weinstein’s California trial, Supreme Court decisions, and the end of a controversial Baltimore murder case.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik