Shots Fired at Azerbaijan Embassy Vehicle in Washington, Foreign Ministry Says
India
Chief of Delhi Women’s Organization Threatened With Rape for Attempt to Ban #MeToo-Accused Filmmaker
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0c/1101746727_0:51:680:434_1920x0_80_0_0_d2d96869036e88b5e1d46459546c5782.jpg
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said she is being threatened with rape a day after urging Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur to get controversial movie director and producer Sajid Khan expelled from the reality TV show Big Boss.In the past, several actresses and a journalist accused Khan of sexual harassment at his home and office in Mumbai city.Among those who came out in the open about alleged sexual harassment by Khan were starlets Mandana Karimi, Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, Simran Suri, Marina Kuwar, Aahana Kumra, Dimple Paul, and Sherlyn Chopra.What's more, journalist Karishma Upadhyay leveled similar allegations against him.Maliwal had requested the central minister after several women, including singer Sona Mohapatra, raised their voices about Sajid Khan's participation in Big Boss, while others slammed its broadcaster for providing him an opportunity to earn a living through his participation in the show.
Chief of Delhi Women’s Organization Threatened With Rape for Attempt to Ban #MeToo-Accused Filmmaker

07:43 GMT 12.10.2022
During the height of the #MeToo movement in 2018, at least 10 women accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of seeking sexual favors in return for roles in his movies. He has directed super-hit films like 'Heyy Babyy' and 'Houseful'.
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said she is being threatened with rape a day after urging Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur to get controversial movie director and producer Sajid Khan expelled from the reality TV show Big Boss.

"I have been receiving rape threats on Instagram ever since I wrote a letter to the I&B minister to get #SajidKhan out of Bigg Boss. They clearly want to stop our work. I am filing a complaint with the Delhi Police. Register FIR and investigate. Arrest those who are behind them!" Maliwal said on Twitter.

In the past, several actresses and a journalist accused Khan of sexual harassment at his home and office in Mumbai city.
Among those who came out in the open about alleged sexual harassment by Khan were starlets Mandana Karimi, Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, Simran Suri, Marina Kuwar, Aahana Kumra, Dimple Paul, and Sherlyn Chopra.
What's more, journalist Karishma Upadhyay leveled similar allegations against him.
Maliwal had requested the central minister after several women, including singer Sona Mohapatra, raised their voices about Sajid Khan's participation in Big Boss, while others slammed its broadcaster for providing him an opportunity to earn a living through his participation in the show.
