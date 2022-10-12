International
BREAKING: Shots Fired at Azerbaijan Embassy Vehicle in Washington, Foreign Ministry Says
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Biden Warned Zelensky Against 'Ungrateful' Complaints on Insufficient Aid, Reports Say
Since the start of hostilities in February, Zelensky and his officials have repeatedly called on the United States and other Western countries to allocate more financial and military assistance, to send additional weapons and impose harsher sanctions against Russia, despite the fact that Washington has already been sending unprecedented amounts of aid to Ukraine, the newspaper reported.Biden and Zelensky have spoken regularly over the phone and at some point, the US president told his Ukrainian counterpart to stop saying that the support is not enough, as he appears to be "ungrateful," according to the former White House official.US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the US will begin to disburse a sum of $4.5 billion that Congress allocated in direct budget support for Ukraine in the coming weeks. In early October, the White House said that Biden signed legislation that contained $12.4 billion in new aid for Kiev, including $4.5 billion in economic assistance to the Ukrainian government.Russia has repeatedly warned Washington and its allies that sending weapons to Ukraine will only result in an escalation of the crisis.
07:02 GMT 12.10.2022 (Updated: 07:03 GMT 12.10.2022)
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that it would be difficult to keep asking the US Congress for money if he continued to complain about not enough assistance, the Washington Post reported, citing a former White House official.
Since the start of hostilities in February, Zelensky and his officials have repeatedly called on the United States and other Western countries to allocate more financial and military assistance, to send additional weapons and impose harsher sanctions against Russia, despite the fact that Washington has already been sending unprecedented amounts of aid to Ukraine, the newspaper reported.
Biden and Zelensky have spoken regularly over the phone and at some point, the US president told his Ukrainian counterpart to stop saying that the support is not enough, as he appears to be "ungrateful," according to the former White House official.
US President Joe Biden(R) meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House, on September 1, 2021, in Washington, DC.
US President Joe Biden(R) meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House, on September 1, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
US President Joe Biden(R) meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House, on September 1, 2021, in Washington, DC.
© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the US will begin to disburse a sum of $4.5 billion that Congress allocated in direct budget support for Ukraine in the coming weeks. In early October, the White House said that Biden signed legislation that contained $12.4 billion in new aid for Kiev, including $4.5 billion in economic assistance to the Ukrainian government.
Russia has repeatedly warned Washington and its allies that sending weapons to Ukraine will only result in an escalation of the crisis.
