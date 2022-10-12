https://sputniknews.com/20221012/biden-warned-zelensky-against-ungrateful-complaints-on-insufficient-aid-reports-say-1101747023.html

Biden Warned Zelensky Against 'Ungrateful' Complaints on Insufficient Aid, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that it would be difficult to keep asking the US Congress for money... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

Since the start of hostilities in February, Zelensky and his officials have repeatedly called on the United States and other Western countries to allocate more financial and military assistance, to send additional weapons and impose harsher sanctions against Russia, despite the fact that Washington has already been sending unprecedented amounts of aid to Ukraine, the newspaper reported.Biden and Zelensky have spoken regularly over the phone and at some point, the US president told his Ukrainian counterpart to stop saying that the support is not enough, as he appears to be "ungrateful," according to the former White House official.US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the US will begin to disburse a sum of $4.5 billion that Congress allocated in direct budget support for Ukraine in the coming weeks. In early October, the White House said that Biden signed legislation that contained $12.4 billion in new aid for Kiev, including $4.5 billion in economic assistance to the Ukrainian government.Russia has repeatedly warned Washington and its allies that sending weapons to Ukraine will only result in an escalation of the crisis.

