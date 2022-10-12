https://sputniknews.com/20221012/biden-visits-colorado-following-establishment-of-new-us-national-monument-1101785020.html

Biden Visits Colorado Following Establishment of New US National Monument

Biden Visits Colorado Following Establishment of New US National Monument

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden visited Colorado on Wednesday to deliver remarks on conserving the nation’s outdoor spaces, having established... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden signed a proclamation establishing Camp Hale - Continental Divide National Monument, the first new national monument established by his administration, the White House said. Last year, Biden restored protections for three other national monuments reduced by his predecessor Donald Trump.The new national monument is located in north-central Colorado along the Continental Divide, in an area treasured for its geological features and recreational opportunities, according to the White House. The land lies within the traditional territory of the Ute Tribes, the White House noted.Biden said the decision to make the designation was driven by US Senator from Colorado Michael Bennet, who is up for reelection in the midterm elections next month. Bennet came to the White House to promote the idea, Biden said, adding that he agreed to the plan because he was worried Bennet would never leave otherwise.Bennet issued a statement following the designation in which he thanked Biden for his administration’s conservation efforts that seek to safeguard the Colorado's wildlife and public lands, as well as strengthen its outdoor recreation economy.

