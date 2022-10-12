https://sputniknews.com/20221012/biden-having-whelan-griner-cases-top-of-mind-marks-positive-development---whelan-family-1101782771.html

Biden Having Whelan, Griner Cases 'Top of Mind' Marks Positive Development - Whelan Family

Biden Having Whelan, Griner Cases 'Top of Mind' Marks Positive Development - Whelan Family

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The family of Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison term in Russia for espionage, said on Wednesday it is a positive development... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T20:31+0000

2022-10-12T20:31+0000

2022-10-12T20:31+0000

americas

us

prisoner swap

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107822/57/1078225736_0:198:2937:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_df3b0f8d60dda307cd039674ade26755.jpg

"It was good to see that President Biden continues to have their freedom top of mind, as he made clear during last night's interview," the Whelans said in a statement.On Tuesday, Biden said he does not intend to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G20 summit but would talk to him if Putin approached him and said he would want to talk about the Griner's release.The Whelan family will be watching the outcome of Griner's appeal on October 25 and is hoping her sentence is reduced or she is released for the time already served, but such a result is unlikely, the statement said.The Whelans said Paul was able to call them for the first time in several weeks and remains in the prison’s hospital.Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in mid-September that Moscow is ready to negotiate with Washington the exchange of Whelan and Griner, but the US embassy has so far failed to communicate with the host country via diplomatic channels.In August, Griner was sentenced in Russia to nine years in jail and a $16,576 fine on charges of bringing drugs illegally into the country. The basketball player pleaded guilty but insisted that she did not intend to break the law.Whelan is serving a 16-year prison sentence after a Moscow court sentenced him in June 2020 on charges of espionage. Whelan has denied the charges but did not challenge the verdict in the hope of being part of a potential prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20220917/biden-meets-families-of-griner-whelan-detained-in-russia---white-house-1100888415.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, prisoner swap