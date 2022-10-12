https://sputniknews.com/20221012/ankara-says-putins-idea-of-creating-gas-hub-in-turkey-technically-possible-1101764265.html

Ankara Says Putin's Idea of ​​Creating Gas Hub in Turkey 'Technically Possible'

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's idea of moving gas transit from the Nord Stream gas pipelines to the Black Sea and Turkey is "technically...

According to state-run broadcaster TRT Haber, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan would discuss the idea of moving gas transit from the Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea during a meeting in Astana on Thursday.Earlier in the day, Putin said at the Russian Energy Week that Moscow could move gas transit from the Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea and Turkey, if Europe is ready to continue cooperation with Russia.The need to shift the transit arose after the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in September. The explosions damaged the system, and the operator company says it is unclear when they can be repaired to allow gas delivery from Russia to Europe.Moscow already stressed that it considers the incident to be a terror attack, and is launching a probe into the blasts.

