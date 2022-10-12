Ankara Says Putin's Idea of ​​Creating Gas Hub in Turkey 'Technically Possible'

International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
13:05 GMT 12.10.2022
