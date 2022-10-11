https://sputniknews.com/20221011/white-house-on-reports-of-musk-putin-call-billionaire-does-not-represent-us-government-1101733401.html

White House on Reports of Musk-Putin Call: Billionaire Does Not Represent US Government

White House on Reports of Musk-Putin Call: Billionaire Does Not Represent US Government

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk does not serve as an official representative of the US government, White House Strategic... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-11T17:04+0000

2022-10-11T17:04+0000

2022-10-11T17:17+0000

americas

elon musk

vladimir putin

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101733476_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_1b6131ef7a56616457b9709a3e828373.jpg

"I’ll let Mr. Musk speak for his conversations. Obviously, he’s not representing the United States government in those conversations," Kirby said during a press briefing.Kirby's statement comes following reports from the Eurasia Group saying that Musk allegedly spoke with Putin before publishing a contentious, viral poll on Twitter proposing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, which would include provisions such as guarantees of water supply to Crimea and UN-monitored referenda in several regions to join the Russian Federation.The proposed peace deal was met with criticism and derision by Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.The billionaire himself meanwhile has denied on his Twitter page reports about his conversation with the Russian president.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

elon musk, vladimir putin, ukraine