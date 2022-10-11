https://sputniknews.com/20221011/us-weighing-humanitarian-parole-program-for-venezuelan-migrants---reports-1101739941.html

US Weighing Humanitarian Parole Program for Venezuelan Migrants - Reports

US Weighing Humanitarian Parole Program for Venezuelan Migrants - Reports

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is considering a new humanitarian parole program intended to reduce the number of Venezuelan migrants... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-11T21:52+0000

2022-10-11T21:52+0000

2022-10-11T21:52+0000

americas

venezuela

us

migrants

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097202602_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8da6585e0f789fca28dceda62dd0befa.jpg

The proposed program would operate similarly to a humanitarian parole program offered to Ukrainians, which allows migrants to stay in the US temporarily on a two-year parole period if they have a US sponsor willing to provide financial support, the report said on Tuesday.However, the details of the program remain unclear, the report said.The policy proposal comes amid a significant inflow of migrants from Venezuela to the United States, with over 150,000 Venezuelans apprehended at the US southwestern border between October 2021 and August 2022, the report said.The United Nations estimates that over 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled the country, the report added.An absence of diplomatic relations between the US and Venezuela hinders authorities’ ability to repatriate Venezuelans who turn themselves in to border officials, causing the US to grant most migrants temporary permission to stay while they await immigration court proceedings, according to the report.

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela, us, migrants