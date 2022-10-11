https://sputniknews.com/20221011/us-places-visa-restrictions-on-taliban-others-behind-repression-of-afghan-women---blinken-1101740226.html

US Places Visa Restrictions on Taliban, Others Behind Repression of Afghan Women - Blinken

US Places Visa Restrictions on Taliban, Others Behind Repression of Afghan Women - Blinken

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States has imposed visa restrictions against officials of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) and other... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-11T21:55+0000

2022-10-11T21:55+0000

2022-10-11T21:55+0000

world

afghanistan

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101130118_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6beb980ccf19580cf94546799a65e810.jpg

"Today I am announcing a visa restriction policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to restrict the issuance of visas for current or former Taliban members, members of non-state security groups, and other individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, repressing women and girls in Afghanistan through restrictive policies and violence," Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday.The United States calls on other world governments to take similar action as well, Blinken said.Blinken said the Taliban have restricted access to secondary or higher education in Afghanistan for girls and women, preventing their full participation in the workforce and their ability to choose their careers, and restricting women’s movement, expression, or privacy,The Secretary of State also said the Taliban have also engaged in violence and harassment including unjust arrest and detention of women, girls, or their family members for noncompliance with discriminatory policies.

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

afghanistan, us