https://sputniknews.com/20221011/us-feds-dogged-rate-hikes-may-worsen-macroeconomic-situation-amid-looming-recession-expert-warns-1101726211.html

US Fed’s Dogged Rate Hikes May Worsen Macroeconomic Situation Amid Looming Recession, Expert Warns

US Fed’s Dogged Rate Hikes May Worsen Macroeconomic Situation Amid Looming Recession, Expert Warns

The US Federal Reserve delivered another big rate hike in late September, raising interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for a third straight... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-11T14:15+0000

2022-10-11T14:15+0000

2022-10-11T14:21+0000

us

economy

recession

inflation

us federal reserve

jamie dimon

americas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095272424_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_567714ac57b74db48660415d8f7574c6.jpg

Against the backdrop of soaring inflation, the recent spate of measures taken by the US Federal Reserve to tame the increase in the consumer price index (CPI) will actually worsen the macroeconomic situation in the US and across the global economy, Sergio Rossi, professor of macroeconomics and monetary economics at the University of Fribourg, Switzerland, warned.Much of the pressure on the CPI comes from the supply side on the market for produced goods and services, besides being fueled originally by major problems, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns and supply chain bottlenecks. More recently, the energy crisis across the global economy has further compounded the situation. The Fed’s repeated increases in the policy rates of interest will serve to reduce aggregate demand and further increase production costs, Sergio Rossi cautioned.The latter will particularly apply to firms that need to obtain a credit line to finance their economic activities, he added, saying he anticipated the US economic situation to worsen, while the global economy as a whole will also suffer a negative impact.Recession ‘Around the Corner’The US economy would be tipped into recession in six to nine months, JPMorgan's chief executive Jamie Dimon predicted in a CNBC interview at the JPM Techstars conference in London on October 10. Dimon mentioned that the Fed had “waited too long and did too little” as inflation jumped to four-decade highs.However, Professor Sergio Rossi disagreed with Dimon’s critique.‘Secular Stagnation’Weighing in on the advice by JPMorgan's chief executive to market participants to assess the likely outcomes of a recession, ranging from “very mild to quite hard,” Professor Sergio Rossi suggested that a kind of “secular stagnation” could be expected.The macroeconomics expert elaborated that this term applied to a very low rate of economic growth, coupled with a high unemployment rate and an even further increase in consumer prices. In other words, something close to stagflation could be expected, Rossi said.If, indeed, a recession is just around the corner, the Biden administration should direct public expenditure towards satisfying the needs of the US population, Rossi underscored. Low- and middle-class people should be receiving support from the administration, instead of public resources being funneled to prop up the Kiev regime.He concluded:"The future will be much more uncertain, and this will have a strongly negative impact on US firms."

https://sputniknews.com/20221011/us-economy-to-tip-into-recession-in-6-to-9-months-jpmorgan-ceo-warns-1101703089.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220912/us-capitalizing-on-eu-energy-crisis--recession-but-blowback-round-the-corner-experts-warn-1100694850.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, economy, recession, inflation, us federal reserve, jamie dimon