https://sputniknews.com/20221011/us-economy-to-tip-into-recession-in-6-to-9-months-jpmorgan-ceo-warns-1101703089.html

US Economy to Tip Into Recession 'in 6 to 9 Months', JPMorgan CEO Warns

US Economy to Tip Into Recession 'in 6 to 9 Months', JPMorgan CEO Warns

In August, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon had warned of a small, 10% chance, of an economic slowdown in the US that doesn’t lead to a recession, predicting that the... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-11T05:19+0000

2022-10-11T05:19+0000

2022-10-11T05:19+0000

americas

us

economy

recession

jpmorgan chase

us federal reserve

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101424/98/1014249890_0:1:600:339_1920x0_80_0_0_6195087d90b48718709e00b265e44f5f.jpg

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has predicted that the US economy will likely be tipped into recession in 6 to 9 months.The chief executive of the largest bank in America cited a plethora of factors that indicated this timeline, in an interview for CNBCat the JPM Techstars conference in London on October 10.Dimon suggested that runaway inflation, the Federal Reserve’s aggressive strategy of interest rate hikes to bring it down, unknown effects of quantitative easing and the impact of the Ukraine crisis as all feeding into the volatile situation.According to the American billionaire businessman and banker, it is nearly impossible to predict whether it would be a severe and long recession or a short and moderate one. Outcomes could range from “very mild to quite hard,” he said, adding, “To guess is hard; be prepared.”Dimon sought to allay fears somewhat, saying that US consumers were possibly in better shape to tackle the likely unavoidable recession than at the time of the 2008 global financial crisis.“Right now, the US economy is actually still doing well; consumers have money,” he said, emphasizing that that consumer spending numbers were an encouraging sign.“But you can’t talk about the economy without talking about stuff in the future — and this is serious stuff,” warned the JPMorgan CEO, adding that the only "guarantee we’ve been consistent on is volatile markets."The US Federal Reserve and other major central banks have been raising interest rates to combat soaring inflation. Benchmark interest rates were hiked by three-quarters of a percentage point in September, with officials indicating they would continue raising rates. In late September, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said that US inflation, which grew 6.2% during the year to August, versus 6.3% in the 12 months to July, remained at a "very high" level.While the goal of the Fed's rate hikes is to tame inflation, the increases have, in turn, led to higher borrowing costs across the economy.In Jamie Dimon’s opinion, the Fed, "waited too long and did too little."

https://sputniknews.com/20221010/us-more-likely-than-not-to-slide-into-recession-within-18-months---ex-treasury-secretary-1101683060.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220930/us-investor-fed-interest-rate-hike-fueling-global-recession-1101398516.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, economy, recession, jpmorgan chase, us federal reserve, inflation