International
BREAKING: Azerbaijan, Armenia Reached Agreements on Fundamental Points of Peace Treaty, Cavusoglu Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221011/uk-nurse-accused-of-year-long-killing-spree-poisoning-babies-with-insulin-air-or-milk-1101705416.html
UK Nurse Accused of Year-Long Killing Spree, ‘Poisoning’ Babies with ‘Insulin, Air or Milk’
UK Nurse Accused of Year-Long Killing Spree, ‘Poisoning’ Babies with ‘Insulin, Air or Milk’
The Countess of Chester Hospital in the north-west of England called in the police in 2017 after a review found there had been an increase in infant deaths... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-11T08:20+0000
2022-10-11T08:20+0000
uk
nurse
poisoning
world
poisoning
murder
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101704539_0:108:2067:1271_1920x0_80_0_0_d2f39274d7b80c8f5a42991b1b194525.jpg
British nurse Lucy Letby, 32, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court, accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill another 10 by fatally injecting them with insulin, air or milk during night shifts, UK media reported.Letby, who had trained to look after the most seriously ill babies, was the only “common denominator” connecting the deaths of seven infants and the “catastrophic” collapses of 10 others at the Countess of Chester hospital, in Liverpool Road, Chester, between June 2015 and June 2016, the jury was told on the first day of the trial.‘A Poisoner at Work’Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is charged with attacking, and in some instances murdering, sets of twins.The pediatric nurse is also accused of attempting to murder the same children more than once, using various methods.Sometimes the new-borns were allegedly injected with air down a tube. On other occasions they were reportedly injected with insulin through a feeding bag, or given too much milk.Most of the alleged victims, named Child A to Q in evidence, were premature and receiving treatment on the intensive care or high-dependency units.After the infant mortality rate saw a "significant rise", consultants noticed that Letby was always on shift at the time these “serious catastrophic collapses” occurred.Police were called in by the Countess of Chester Hospital to launch an investigation into the deaths and collapses, with the nurse arrested in 2018 and again in 2019. Letby had originally been questioned by detectives and her home was searched, but she was released without charge. The woman was rearrested after further information was gathered by detectives during what they called an “extremely challenging” investigation.Letby has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of murder and 15 of attempted murder relating to 10 babies.
https://sputniknews.com/20201112/english-nurse-appears-in-court-charged-with-murdering-eight-babies-at-uk-hospital-1081140657.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101704539_115:0:1952:1378_1920x0_80_0_0_c24ed6d6801bf1af305580fdd1f09476.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, nurse, poisoning, poisoning, murder
uk, nurse, poisoning, poisoning, murder

UK Nurse Accused of Year-Long Killing Spree, ‘Poisoning’ Babies with ‘Insulin, Air or Milk’

08:20 GMT 11.10.2022
© LINDSEY PARNABYPeople walk past the Women and Children's Building at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, north west England on July 5, 2018.
People walk past the Women and Children's Building at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, north west England on July 5, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
© LINDSEY PARNABY
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Countess of Chester Hospital in the north-west of England called in the police in 2017 after a review found there had been an increase in infant deaths between June 2015 and June 2016. Subsequently, a pediatric nurse was arrested in relation to the incidents.
British nurse Lucy Letby, 32, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court, accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill another 10 by fatally injecting them with insulin, air or milk during night shifts, UK media reported.
Letby, who had trained to look after the most seriously ill babies, was the only “common denominator” connecting the deaths of seven infants and the “catastrophic” collapses of 10 others at the Countess of Chester hospital, in Liverpool Road, Chester, between June 2015 and June 2016, the jury was told on the first day of the trial.
“We say the collapses and deaths of the 17 children named on the indictment were not normally occurring tragedies. They were all the work, we say, of the woman in the dock who we say was a constant malevolent presence when things took a turn for the worse for these children,” Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, told the jury.

‘A Poisoner at Work’

Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is charged with attacking, and in some instances murdering, sets of twins.
The pediatric nurse is also accused of attempting to murder the same children more than once, using various methods.
Sometimes the new-borns were allegedly injected with air down a tube. On other occasions they were reportedly injected with insulin through a feeding bag, or given too much milk.
Most of the alleged victims, named Child A to Q in evidence, were premature and receiving treatment on the intensive care or high-dependency units.
After the infant mortality rate saw a "significant rise", consultants noticed that Letby was always on shift at the time these “serious catastrophic collapses” occurred.

“Some of the babies who did not die collapsed dramatically but then - equally dramatically - recovered. Their collapse and recovery defied the normal experience of treating doctors,” Johnson said.

© OLI SCARFFA prison van, believed to contain Lucy Letby, a British nurse charged with the murder of eight babies at a hospital in Chester.
A prison van, believed to contain Lucy Letby, a British nurse charged with the murder of eight babies at a hospital in Chester. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
A prison van, believed to contain Lucy Letby, a British nurse charged with the murder of eight babies at a hospital in Chester.
© OLI SCARFF
Police were called in by the Countess of Chester Hospital to launch an investigation into the deaths and collapses, with the nurse arrested in 2018 and again in 2019. Letby had originally been questioned by detectives and her home was searched, but she was released without charge. The woman was rearrested after further information was gathered by detectives during what they called an “extremely challenging” investigation.
Letby has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of murder and 15 of attempted murder relating to 10 babies.
An adult holding a baby's hand - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2020
World
English Nurse Appears in Court Charged With Murdering Eight Babies at UK Hospital
12 November 2020, 10:28 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала