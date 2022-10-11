https://sputniknews.com/20221011/trump-lawyer-told-to-sign-certification-she-didnt-oversee-herself-1101702614.html

Trump Lawyer ‘Told’ to Sign Certification She Didn’t Oversee Herself

In a battle that’s now reached the Supreme Court, the Mar-a-Lago document chronicle has intensified as Trump has repeatedly claimed to be a victim of a... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

According to recent reports, one of Trump’s lawyers was instructed to sign a document in June, after the subpoena but before the Mar-a-Lago search, certifying that “all sensitive government documents” stored at his residence in Mar-a-Lago had been returned, though at the time it was untrue. Cristina Bobb signed the certification as the “custodian of records” even though she did not conduct the search for the documents herself.The circumstances surrounding the subpoena and subsequent search are of concern to the Justice Department as it looks into possible violations of the Federal Espionage Act and obstruction of justice on the part of former President Donald Trump.This issue is of interest to the Justice Department because, according to the partially redacted search warrant affidavit, Bobb’s signature on the certification could be viewed by a court as “wilful misrepresentation” allowing Trump to hide other classified documents at the Florida resort. However, she placed the blame at the feet of her colleague, fellow Trump attorney Evan Corcoran, who she alleges to have drafted the document in the first place, in addition to conducting the search himself.It was not immediately clear why Corcoran didn’t sign the certification.However, it is worth mentioning that there’s a distinction between signing a document as a “custodian of record” versus signing as a lawyer–the former title may exempt Bobb from attorney-client privilege protections.Sources familiar with the matter say that Bobb signed the certification but then later added the caveat: “based upon the information that has been provided to me,” making the statement slightly less binding. It wasn’t clear why Bobb signed the declaration in the first place when it was Corcoran who had been cooperating with the Justice Department over government records at Mar-a-Lago.Recently, Bobb made statements clarifying that while she had appeared on TV as an attorney for Trump in the days after the Mar-a-Lago search, she was not directly acting as Trump’s attorney during the search, which also makes it easier for her to liaise with the Justice Department.According to former Justice Department officials, if Bobb was misinformed–meaning, if she believed that she was telling the truth when she signed the document “based on information provided” to her–it could alter the dynamics of the obstruction investigation, minimizing her liability and exposure.It remains unknown if any of Trump’s lawyers will face legal consequences as part of the investigation.

