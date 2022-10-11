https://sputniknews.com/20221011/shouldve-seen-the-warning-signs-expert-blames-fed-for-allowing-recession-to-become-likely-1101738991.html

‘Should’ve Seen the Warning Signs’: Expert Blames Fed For Allowing Recession to Become Likely

‘Should’ve Seen the Warning Signs’: Expert Blames Fed For Allowing Recession to Become Likely

On Monday, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned that while the US economy seemed to be doing well for the moment, a recession likely lies on the horizon. 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-11T21:21+0000

2022-10-11T21:21+0000

2022-10-11T21:21+0000

opinion & analysis

us

economy

us federal reserve

recession

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099623349_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a52b2252236220ed82364d4ace1f254a.jpg

Talking to CNBC on Monday, Dimon, head of the largest bank in the United States, warned that an alarming mix of headwinds could spell disaster for the US economy, including runaway inflation and the Federal Reserve’s rapid increase in interest rates in response, the Fed dumping most of its $9 trillion in bonds in a “quantitative tightening” maneuver, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and Western responses to it.Timothy Hagle, a political science professor at the University of Iowa, told Sputnik on Tuesday that whether or not the economic situation is the Biden administration’s fault, US voters are likely to blame him and punish the Democrats in the midterm elections next month.“Democrats and the Biden administration have tried to focus on issues where they feel they will have more success (e.g., abortion), but their attempts seem to have had little effect beyond their base. Republicans should be well-positioned to take control of Congress, but some of their candidates have had their own problems. We'll have to see whether concerns about the economy and other issues are enough to push Republicans over the top in the toss-up races.”Hagle said the Fed’s measures taken thus far “have been inadequate” to stop inflation and stabilize the economy. However, he noted that there are many factors outside their control and that the effects of their policies are often not immediate.“The measures will probably result in reduced inflation at some point. The problem, however, is how long it will take and how much pain American consumers must endure until then. One must also consider the factors outside the Federal Reserve's control. One, in particular, is continued excessive government spending. Even if Republicans take control of the US Congress after the midterm elections, the Biden administration may still be willing to use executive power to continue to spend money (including such things as debt forgiveness) on its preferred programs.”“Even if one recognizes that additional spending can cause problems, the argument may be that if the spending does not occur then another problem will become even worse,” Hagle said. “That, in part, was the justification for the increased spending during the pandemic. Money spent in attempts to increase safety and stop the spread of the virus was seen as more important than concerns about the effect of additional deficit spending.”All that said, Hagle, predicted that the outcome of efforts to mitigate the coming recession could range from “something that is not much worse than it already is and that we are able to recover from quickly” to something that could "get worse and last several years.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us, economy, us federal reserve, recession, inflation