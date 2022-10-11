Russia Adds Meta to List of Terrorist Organizations
© AP Photo / Tony AvelarFILE - Facebook unveiled their new Meta sign at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. has settled a decade-old class action lawsuit, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, over the company’s use of “cookies” in 2010 and 2011 that tracked people online even after they logged off the Facebook platform. As part of the proposed settlement, which must still be approved by a judge, Meta has agreed to delete all the data it wrongfully collected during the period.
© AP Photo / Tony Avelar
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has added the Tech company Meta* to the list of terrorist and extremist organizations.
The Federal Financial Monitoring Service Rosfinmonitoring announced that Meta is added to the list on Tuesday.
Russia designated Meta as extremist on March 21 after the social media giant selectively lifted its rules to allow Ukrainians to call for violence and use hate speech against Russian "invaders," including calls for death of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
In April, Russia imposed sanctions on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
*Meta is a company banned in Russia