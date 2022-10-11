International
Russia Adds Meta to List of Terrorist Organizations
Russia Adds Meta to List of Terrorist Organizations
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has added the Tech company Meta* to the list of terrorist and extremist organizations. 11.10.2022, Sputnik International
The Federal Financial Monitoring Service Rosfinmonitoring announced that Meta is added to the list on Tuesday.Russia designated Meta as extremist on March 21 after the social media giant selectively lifted its rules to allow Ukrainians to call for violence and use hate speech against Russian "invaders," including calls for death of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.In April, Russia imposed sanctions on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.*Meta is a company banned in Russia
11:49 GMT 11.10.2022
© AP Photo / Tony Avelar
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has added the Tech company Meta* to the list of terrorist and extremist organizations.
The Federal Financial Monitoring Service Rosfinmonitoring announced that Meta is added to the list on Tuesday.
Russia designated Meta as extremist on March 21 after the social media giant selectively lifted its rules to allow Ukrainians to call for violence and use hate speech against Russian "invaders," including calls for death of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

In April, Russia imposed sanctions on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
*Meta is a company banned in Russia
