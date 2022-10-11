https://sputniknews.com/20221011/promobot-russia-unveils-robotic-heads-at-gitex-2022-in-uae-1101726103.html

Promobot Russia Unveils Robotic Heads at GITEX 2022 in UAE

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Promobot, a Russian robot manufacturer, presented Robo-C, a new version of a human-like robot, at the GITEX 2022 international high-tech...

“It copies human emotions: it can move its eyes, eyebrows, lips and other 'muscles,' communicate and answer questions,” the center added.The technology developed at Promobot LLC, as well as their own patented design, can imitate more than 600 variants of human micro expressions.According to the creators of the robot, humanoid droids of the Robo-C model are in active demand in the Middle East, and the GITEX 2022 exhibition will allow new partners to be attracted.According to the developers, the robotic companion could be useful for elderly users for preventive purposes. The dialog platform of the robot is designed to hold a dialog with the interlocutor, and it can not only entertain the elderly interlocutors, but also help people suffering from Parkinson's disease. Apart from the elderly, the developments could be useful for communicating with younger users.

