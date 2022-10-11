https://sputniknews.com/20221011/promobot-russia-unveils-robotic-heads-at-gitex-2022-in-uae-1101726103.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Promobot, a Russian robot manufacturer, presented Robo-C, a new version of a human-like robot, at the GITEX 2022 international high-tech
According to the developers, the robotic companion could be useful for elderly users for preventive purposes. The dialog platform of the robot is designed to hold a dialog with the interlocutor, and it can not only entertain the elderly interlocutors, but also help people suffering from Parkinson's disease. Apart from the elderly, the developments could be useful for communicating with younger users.
Promobot Russia Unveils Robotic Heads at GITEX 2022 in UAE
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Promobot, a Russian robot manufacturer, presented Robo-C, a new version of a human-like robot, at the GITEX 2022 international high-tech exhibition held in the UAE, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF Group) reports.
“It copies human emotions: it can move its eyes, eyebrows, lips and other 'muscles,' communicate and answer questions,” the center added.
The technology developed at Promobot LLC, as well as their own patented design, can imitate more than 600 variants of human micro expressions.
According to the creators of the robot, humanoid droids of the Robo-C model are in active demand in the Middle East, and the GITEX 2022 exhibition will allow new partners to be attracted.
“We have been developing dialog systems and tools for communication between a robot and a human since 2015. In the course of our work, we often received requests from banks, large retailers, government organizations, and small businesses to use our developments in their online resources for communications with users. Now we have finally prepared this solution for actual use, and are actively bringing it to the market. At the moment, several telecom operators and banks are planning to use this solution,” Oleg Kivokurtsev, founder and development director of Promobot LLC, noted.
According to the developers, the robotic
companion could be useful for elderly users for preventive purposes. The dialog platform of the robot is designed to hold a dialog with the interlocutor, and it can not only entertain the elderly interlocutors, but also help people suffering from Parkinson's disease. Apart from the elderly, the developments could be useful for communicating with younger users.