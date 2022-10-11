https://sputniknews.com/20221011/pakistan-decides-to-purchase-62-million-mosquito-nets-from-india--1101715164.html

Pakistan Decides to Purchase 6.2 million Mosquito Nets From India

Pakistan Decides to Purchase 6.2 million Mosquito Nets From India

In August 2019, Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties and trade relations with India in response to New Delhi’s decision to “unilaterally” revoke the special... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

Pakistan decided to import 6.2 million mosquito nets from India as the World Health Organization (WHO) warns of 2.7 million malaria cases across the country by January 2023.The Health Ministry hoped to import the mosquito nets by the middle of November via the land border at Wagah, Geo News reported.“Malaria is spreading at a rapid pace in 32 flood-affected districts of the country where thousands of children are infected with the mosquito-borne disease,” Pakistani Health Ministry officials said.Last month, the Health Ministry approached the Commerce Ministry for approval as the Pakistani government has yet to decide on resuming trade relationship with its arch-rival India. The districts of Sindh, Punjab, and Baluchistan have been facing massive problems with Plasmodium Falciparum cases since the flood waters receded.The WHO on Saturday urged the international community to "do a lot more" for flood-hit Pakistan.WHO's representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala said thousands of malaria cases are being reported daily across Pakistan.Last Tuesday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the international community to support Pakistan as it is in great need of more tents and mosquito nets. The minister said 33 million people have been affected, while standing crops at 400,000 acres were under water because of the floods.India has expressed willingness to extend humanitarian aid and assistance, “based on the kind of request” that comes from Islamabad.Pakistan announced the suspension of trade ties with India in August 2019 in response to New Delhi’s decision to revoke the “temporary” special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Islamabad described the decision as an attempt to change the status quo of the disputed region.

