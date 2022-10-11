https://sputniknews.com/20221011/netizens-roast-elizabeth-warren-over-indigenous-peoples-day-tweet-1101703876.html

Netizens Roast Elizabeth Warren Over 'Indigenous Peoples' Day' Tweet

On Monday, Democratic Senator for Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren, took to Twitter to express her support for the Indigenous Peoples' Day, which has replaced Columbus Day in some areas across the US.In turn, some social media users lashed out against Warren’s tweet, remembering an earlier scandal when she said that she identified as a Native American for almost two decades.Warren, who is 73, claimed Native American heritage when she was teaching at Harvard Law School. Back in 2018, she released a DNA test revealing that she was only between 1/64 and 1/1024 Native American.Indigenous Peoples' Day, under various names, is celebrated in at least 20 states across the country. In South Dakota, for instance, where there is one of the largest communities of American Indians, the holiday is called Native American Day. Nevertheless, some Americans still prefer to celebrate the older Columbus Day, which is a federal holiday in the US.

