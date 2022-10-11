Netizens Roast Elizabeth Warren Over 'Indigenous Peoples' Day' Tweet
© AP Photo / Steven SenneFILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2020, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to the media outside her home in Cambridge, Mass., after she dropped out of the Democratic presidential race
In some parts of the United States, Indigenous Peoples' Day is celebrated on the second Monday of October. This unique holiday was created to replace Columbus Day, the anniversary of the navigator's arrival in America in 1492.
On Monday, Democratic Senator for Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren, took to Twitter to express her support for the Indigenous Peoples' Day, which has replaced Columbus Day in some areas across the US.
On #IndigenousPeoplesDay, we celebrate the contributions, the extraordinary resilience, and the rich cultures of tribal nations and Native communities. Today and every day, the federal government must recommit itself to honoring its promises to Native peoples.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 10, 2022
In turn, some social media users lashed out against Warren’s tweet, remembering an earlier scandal when she said that she identified as a Native American for almost two decades.
You honored them by stealing jobs, money and opportunities from them. No American alive today has taken more from Native peoples. For at least this one day, you should hide your pale face in shame. https://t.co/v7okBN8KQM— Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) October 10, 2022
You just happen to celebrate this day a little bit more than most people.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2022
Warren, who is 73, claimed Native American heritage when she was teaching at Harvard Law School. Back in 2018, she released a DNA test revealing that she was only between 1/64 and 1/1024 Native American.
Indigenous Peoples' Day, under various names, is celebrated in at least 20 states across the country. In South Dakota, for instance, where there is one of the largest communities of American Indians, the holiday is called Native American Day.
Nevertheless, some Americans still prefer to celebrate the older Columbus Day, which is a federal holiday in the US.