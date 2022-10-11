International
BREAKING: Azerbaijan, Armenia Reached Agreements on Fundamental Points of Peace Treaty, Cavusoglu Says
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20221011/netizens-roast-elizabeth-warren-over-indigenous-peoples-day-tweet-1101703876.html
Netizens Roast Elizabeth Warren Over 'Indigenous Peoples' Day' Tweet
Netizens Roast Elizabeth Warren Over 'Indigenous Peoples' Day' Tweet
In some parts of the United States, Indigenous Peoples' Day is celebrated on the second Monday of October. This unique holiday was created to replace Columbus... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-11T08:32+0000
2022-10-11T08:32+0000
viral
indigenous peoples
us
elizabeth warren
twitter
twitter reaction
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107896/46/1078964648_0:93:3071:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_f14f15fec7f25cdf57e7d7be300dffe0.jpg
On Monday, Democratic Senator for Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren, took to Twitter to express her support for the Indigenous Peoples' Day, which has replaced Columbus Day in some areas across the US.In turn, some social media users lashed out against Warren’s tweet, remembering an earlier scandal when she said that she identified as a Native American for almost two decades.Warren, who is 73, claimed Native American heritage when she was teaching at Harvard Law School. Back in 2018, she released a DNA test revealing that she was only between 1/64 and 1/1024 Native American.Indigenous Peoples' Day, under various names, is celebrated in at least 20 states across the country. In South Dakota, for instance, where there is one of the largest communities of American Indians, the holiday is called Native American Day. Nevertheless, some Americans still prefer to celebrate the older Columbus Day, which is a federal holiday in the US.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107896/46/1078964648_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f6178a5afb72e8578f067c9cb9e236e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
indigenous peoples, us, elizabeth warren, twitter, twitter reaction
indigenous peoples, us, elizabeth warren, twitter, twitter reaction

Netizens Roast Elizabeth Warren Over 'Indigenous Peoples' Day' Tweet

08:32 GMT 11.10.2022
© AP Photo / Steven SenneFILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2020, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to the media outside her home in Cambridge, Mass., after she dropped out of the Democratic presidential race
FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2020, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to the media outside her home in Cambridge, Mass., after she dropped out of the Democratic presidential race - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
© AP Photo / Steven Senne
Subscribe
International
India
In some parts of the United States, Indigenous Peoples' Day is celebrated on the second Monday of October. This unique holiday was created to replace Columbus Day, the anniversary of the navigator's arrival in America in 1492.
On Monday, Democratic Senator for Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren, took to Twitter to express her support for the Indigenous Peoples' Day, which has replaced Columbus Day in some areas across the US.
In turn, some social media users lashed out against Warren’s tweet, remembering an earlier scandal when she said that she identified as a Native American for almost two decades.
Warren, who is 73, claimed Native American heritage when she was teaching at Harvard Law School. Back in 2018, she released a DNA test revealing that she was only between 1/64 and 1/1024 Native American.
Indigenous Peoples' Day, under various names, is celebrated in at least 20 states across the country. In South Dakota, for instance, where there is one of the largest communities of American Indians, the holiday is called Native American Day.
Nevertheless, some Americans still prefer to celebrate the older Columbus Day, which is a federal holiday in the US.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала