Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Air Alert Heard in Kiev, Ukrainian Media Reports
In February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. 11.10.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
LIVE UPDATES: Air Alert Heard in Kiev, Ukrainian Media Reports

04:57 GMT 11.10.2022 (Updated: 05:04 GMT 11.10.2022)
In February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.
On Monday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the Russian Security Council, confirmed that Moscow conducted precision strikes on infrastructure facilities across Ukraine earlier in the day in an apparent response to a terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge that took place last week.
Putin pointed out that the terrorist attack against the bridge that links the Crimean Peninsula to mainland Russia was designed to destroy Russian civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kiev has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is impossible to leave the crimes of the Kiev regime unanswered any longer.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
05:00 GMT 11.10.2022
Air Alert Heard in Kiev, Ukrainian Media Reports
04:58 GMT 11.10.2022
Russia Will Be Forced to Take Adequate Countermeasures, Including Asymmetric, Due to Growing US Involvement in Ukraine Conflict - Ryabkov
Russia will be forced to take adequate countermeasures due to the growing US involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"Obviously, a direct clash with the United States and NATO is not in Russia's interests. We warn and hope that Washington and other Western capitals realize the danger of an uncontrolled escalation," Ryabkov said.

"Russia will be forced to take adequate countermeasures, including asymmetric," he said.
04:58 GMT 11.10.2022
Total of 320 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid From Russia Arrives in Kherson Region
A total of 320 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes from the Russian government arrived in the Kherson Region, mainly medicines, personal protective equipment for doctors and vaccines, the regional Ministry of Health said in a statement.

"With the support of the Russian Health Ministry, our region received another batch of humanitarian medical aid from the Russian government - 320 tonnes," it said.

The ministry said these are mainly medicines for oncological, surgical, traumatological and endocrinological treatment.

The general list of humanitarian aid also includes personal protective equipment for medical staff: insulating suits, masks, gloves, shoe covers and respirators.
