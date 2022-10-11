LIVE UPDATES: Air Alert Heard in Kiev, Ukrainian Media Reports

On Monday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the Russian Security Council, confirmed that Moscow conducted precision strikes on infrastructure facilities across Ukraine earlier in the day in an apparent response to a terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge that took place last week.
Putin pointed out that the terrorist attack against the bridge that links the Crimean Peninsula to mainland Russia was designed to destroy Russian civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kiev has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is impossible to leave the crimes of the Kiev regime unanswered any longer.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!