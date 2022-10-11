https://sputniknews.com/20221011/lavrov-says-russia-received-no-serious-proposals-from-us-on-talks-calls-us-remarks-lies-1101716524.html

Lavrov Says Russia Received No Serious Proposals From US on Talks, Calls US Remarks Lies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slammed on Tuesday US statements that Russia left unanswered Washington's proposals on negotiations... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

"This is a lie [that Russia refuses to negotiate]. We did not receive any serious proposals to enter into contact. There were some not very serious calls, to which we also did not respond negatively, but offered to formulate specific proposals, with which some people want to contact us through indirect contacts. And in this case, we did not receive more specific explanations from anyone," Lavrov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday that a way out of the situation around Ukraine should be sought through diplomacy. At the same time, he noted that Washington did not see Russia's serious intentions to negotiate with Kiev.Moscow is not aware of details of Ankara’s new initiative to organize talks between Russia and several Western states on the situation in Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov said.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision not to engage in dialogue with Russia may change depending on his mood and the West’s position, Lavrov said.On October 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the Russian Security Council , said Moscow has made precision strikes on infrastructure facilities across Ukraine in the morning. Putin called the recent blast on Russia's Crimean Bridge a Ukrainian terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russian civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kiev has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is impossible to leave the crimes of the Kiev regime unanswered any longer.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

