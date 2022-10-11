https://sputniknews.com/20221011/india-supplies-13th-batch-of-medical-aid-to-afghanistan-foreign-ministry-1101718334.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India has delivered the thirteenth batch of essential medicines and surgical items to Afghanistan following the UN calls to help the...

"In continuation with our special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and in view of the urgent appeals made by the United Nations to assist the Afghan people, India has supplied the thirteenth batch of medical assistance consisting of essential medicines and medical/surgical items," a statement by the ministry read.The rise to power of the Taliban* in Afghanistan in 2021 resulted in deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises. Moreover, in June 2022, a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the east of the country, leaving over 1,000 killed and 1,500 others injured. In July, seasonal rains resulted in massive floods across the state, further adding to the suffering of the Afghan people.A number of governments and organizations have been assisting the population with food, medicines, emergency shelter and other basic items. New Delhi, in particular, has delivered around 45 tonnes of medical assistance, including life saving medicines, anti-TB medicines, surgical items and 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. India has also supplied 40,000 tonnes of wheat to the country.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

