‘I’m Sure Biden Wants Our Success’: Ukraine’s Presidential Office Head Blabs to Russian Pranksters

Pranksters Vovan and Lexus have managed to pull off another stunt, waylaying one more Ukrainian official into admitting that the Kiev regime waits for the US to greenlight its actions. Andrey Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, eagerly confirmed to Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexei Stolyarov (Lexus) what Moscow has long been arguing - that the Kiev regime is being used by Washington to fight a proxy war.Under the impression that he was talking to former US Ambassador to Moscow Michael McFaul, Andrey Yermak insisted that he puts constant pressure on the Ukrainian military to be 100 percent “transparent and open” when giving an account to the Americans and British regarding plans and special operations.In the footage, published by the duo on October 11, the Ukrainian official echoed the ceaseless requests for more military aid to Kiev’ forces. He pleading for 155-mm artillery guns, as well as 152-mm and 122-mm ammunition that he urged the British side to help Ukraine secure from third countries. Ukraine needs to be supplied with air defenses, Andrey Yermak told the pranksters, as the US and its NATO allies continue to fan the flames of the crisis by funneling weapons to prop up the Kiev regime.When asked about Kiev’s talks with Lockheed Martin and the British on more military aid to be funneled into Ukraine, Andrey Yermak claimed that the UK was offering 100 percent support.However, he found fault with the estimated overall 70 percent level of support coming from abroad. Only a one-on-one meeting between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, he claimed, could be seen as proof of 100 percent support from the US.When asked by the pranksters whether the Pentagon and US intelligence were offering sufficient aid to Kiev, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office touted their actions as “very effective.”The new prank call came shortly after Sergei Pashinsky, the head of the Association of Ukraine’s Defense Enterprises, revealed to the comedy duo that Ukrainian officials keep their US counterparts abreast of Kiev’s sabotage ops and other anti-Russian actions. Pashinsky indicated that operations against infrastructure like the Crimean Bridge become possible only once the US gives the green light. The pranksters did not clarify whether the interview with Pashinsky was conducted before or after Saturday’s sabotage attack.The 19-km bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula to the Russian mainland sustained serious damage following the detonation of a truck bomb on one of its road sections on October 8, with Ukrainian officials gloating to US media that Kiev was responsible.Russia launched a series of precision missile strikes deep into Ukraine on October 10 in the wake of the bridge attack after confirming Ukrainian special forces involvement. The strikes targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure and military command and communications posts across the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that strikes would be followed up if Ukrainian attacks against Russian infrastructure continue.

