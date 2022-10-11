https://sputniknews.com/20221011/heavy-rainfall-batters-india-killing-20-in-uttar-pradesh-delhi-sees-record-rain-in-october-1101704723.html

Heavy Rainfall Batters India, Killing 20 in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Sees Record Rain in October

From north to south, India has been battered by incessant rain since last weekend. While many people have lost their lives and crops in states of Uttar Pradesh... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

India is reeling under the impact of heavy rain showers for the last few days, with floods wreaking havoc across several states.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a likely fresh spell of moderate to heavy downpour in the states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana on Tuesday.Uttar PradeshThe situation is particularly grim in Uttar Pradesh, where 20 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since Friday while around 850,000 have been impacted in the state.After nine persons were killed in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, another 11 died due to the heavy deluge on Monday. While seven lost their lives due to lightning in the Jhansi district, two others were swept away by the rising waters of the Rapti River in Balrampur.DelhiAs per weather data, Delhi received 121.7 mm of rain from October 1 to 10 - the city's second highest in the last 16 years in the month. While no deaths have been reported from the megapolis, several low-lying areas around the Yamuna River have submerged, and people living in these places have been moved to safer locations.Tamil Nadu, Telangana Southern states of Tamil Nadu and Telangana are expected to receive heavy rains along with thunderstorms for the next five days following a cyclonic formation in the region.On Tuesday, schools were shut in the Tirupathur area and adjoining districts in Tamil Nadu due to a warning of heavy showers.

