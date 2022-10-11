International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221011/france-to-build-up-military-presence-in-eastern-europe-within-nato-framework---minister-1101739301.html
France to Build Up Military Presence in Eastern Europe Within NATO Framework - Minister
France to Build Up Military Presence in Eastern Europe Within NATO Framework - Minister
PARIS, (Sputnik) - France intends to strengthen its military presence in eastern Europe within the framework of NATO due to the intensified military actions in... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-11T20:19+0000
2022-10-11T20:19+0000
world
france
european union (eu)
ukraine
russia
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105896/94/1058969477_0:300:5760:3540_1920x0_80_0_0_6fcc319b416bfde6268bdf8a281d58ce.jpg
"In view of the situation on the eastern flank of NATO due to the fighting that Russia is waging in Ukraine, the president of the republic decided to strengthen our defensive position in eastern Europe by sending a brigade of armored vehicles and tanks to Romania," Lecornu said at a meeting of the French Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces.Lecornu also said that France will send additional Rafale fighter jets to Lithuania, and military personnel to Estonia. According to the minister, these plans are expected to be completed by the beginning of November.On June 30, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the French military would deploy a new brigade in Romania to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.At the end of June, NATO leaders agreed on a plan for a significant build-up of the alliance's forces on the eastern flank by 2023 amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. NATO said that it planned to increase the number of high-readiness forces on the eastern flank to more than 300,000 soldiers in the near future, as well as to increase the composition of combat groups to the brigade level. In addition, NATO countries pledged to increase defense spending.US President Joe Biden, in turn, announced the country's intention to establish a permanent headquarters of the fifth US army corps in Poland and strengthen US-NATO interoperability across the entire eastern flank. Moreover, according to Biden, the US intends to ensure the deployment of an additional rotational brigade in Romania with several thousand military personnel.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105896/94/1058969477_320:0:5440:3840_1920x0_80_0_0_f770994926dd26fafae5e36e97fc1106.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, european union (eu), ukraine, russia, nato
france, european union (eu), ukraine, russia, nato

France to Build Up Military Presence in Eastern Europe Within NATO Framework - Minister

20:19 GMT 11.10.2022
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitIn this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 photo, An Israeli soldier looks at an F-15s of the Knights of the twin tail 133 squadron takes off from Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel,during the 2017 Blue Flag exercise. Israel's military is holding the largest ever air drill of its kind with pilots from eight countries simulating combat scenarios. It said Thursday that Germany, India and France are taking part for the first time in the two week drill codenamed "blue flag," held every two years.
In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 photo, An Israeli soldier looks at an F-15s of the Knights of the twin tail 133 squadron takes off from Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel,during the 2017 Blue Flag exercise. Israel's military is holding the largest ever air drill of its kind with pilots from eight countries simulating combat scenarios. It said Thursday that Germany, India and France are taking part for the first time in the two week drill codenamed blue flag, held every two years. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
International
India
PARIS, (Sputnik) - France intends to strengthen its military presence in eastern Europe within the framework of NATO due to the intensified military actions in Ukraine, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.
"In view of the situation on the eastern flank of NATO due to the fighting that Russia is waging in Ukraine, the president of the republic decided to strengthen our defensive position in eastern Europe by sending a brigade of armored vehicles and tanks to Romania," Lecornu said at a meeting of the French Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces.
Lecornu also said that France will send additional Rafale fighter jets to Lithuania, and military personnel to Estonia. According to the minister, these plans are expected to be completed by the beginning of November.
On June 30, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the French military would deploy a new brigade in Romania to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.
At the end of June, NATO leaders agreed on a plan for a significant build-up of the alliance's forces on the eastern flank by 2023 amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. NATO said that it planned to increase the number of high-readiness forces on the eastern flank to more than 300,000 soldiers in the near future, as well as to increase the composition of combat groups to the brigade level. In addition, NATO countries pledged to increase defense spending.
US President Joe Biden, in turn, announced the country's intention to establish a permanent headquarters of the fifth US army corps in Poland and strengthen US-NATO interoperability across the entire eastern flank. Moreover, according to Biden, the US intends to ensure the deployment of an additional rotational brigade in Romania with several thousand military personnel.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала