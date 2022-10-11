https://sputniknews.com/20221011/ex-delhi-minister-quizzed-by-police-for-attending-mass-religious-conversion-event-1101718995.html
Ex-Delhi Minister Quizzed by Police for Attending 'Mass Religious Conversion' Event
Delhi police on Tuesday questioned Rajendra Pal Gautam, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, over his presence at an event at Ambedkar Bhawan, where Hindu gods were reportedly denounced.The former minister was called in for an inquiry following a complaint filed about the program, during which "certain words were uttered publicly, which has infuriated public at large."Gautam's presence is "very much essential" to decide the further course of action as per law, the police notice said.The legislator is being questioned for the second consecutive day. On Monday, Gautam told the media, "I follow the law and if I have committed any crime, you can register a case and arrest me. If I have not, you can interrogate me."A controversy erupted after a purported video of the AAP legislator went viral, showing him on stage during last week's event, where thousands of people vowed to embrace Buddhism.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition party in Delhi, came down heavily on Gautam and his party chief Arvind Kejriwal.Following the criticism, Gautam resigned from the Delhi Cabinet on Sunday, clarifying that he had attended the event on a personal level, and didn't wish his party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal to suffer on his account.Gautam, who represents the city's Seemapuri constituency, has held multiple portfolios in Delhi government.
Ex-Delhi Minister Quizzed by Police for Attending 'Mass Religious Conversion' Event
Delhi-governing Aam Aadmi Party legislator Rajendra Pal Gautam found himself in hot water after attending an event last week where about 10,000 people took vows to stop worshiping Hindu gods and follow Lord Buddha instead.
Delhi police on Tuesday questioned Rajendra Pal Gautam, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, over his presence at an event at Ambedkar Bhawan, where Hindu gods were reportedly denounced.
The former minister was called in for an inquiry following a complaint filed about the program, during which "certain words were uttered publicly, which has infuriated public at large
."
Sharing the police notice earlier in the day, the AAP legislator said in a tweet
in Hindi: “We are those who follow Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution. I will reach Pahar Ganj Police Station in a while.”
Gautam's presence is “very much essential” to decide the further course of action as per law, the police notice said.
The legislator is being questioned for the second consecutive day.
On Monday, Gautam told the media, "I follow the law and if I have committed any crime, you can register a case and arrest me. If I have not, you can interrogate me."
He even said that if he got arrested, he would feed the complainant with sweets.
A controversy erupted after a purported video of the AAP legislator went viral, showing him on stage during last week's event, where thousands of people vowed to embrace Buddhism
.
In particular, Gautam himself was heard taking an oath that allegedly denounced Hindu deities.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition party in Delhi, came down heavily on Gautam and his party chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Following the criticism, Gautam resigned from the Delhi Cabinet on Sunday, clarifying that he had attended the event on a personal level, and didn't wish his party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal to suffer on his account.
Gautam, who represents the city's Seemapuri constituency, has held multiple portfolios in Delhi government.