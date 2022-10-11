https://sputniknews.com/20221011/ex-delhi-minister-quizzed-by-police-for-attending-mass-religious-conversion-event-1101718995.html

Ex-Delhi Minister Quizzed by Police for Attending 'Mass Religious Conversion' Event

Ex-Delhi Minister Quizzed by Police for Attending 'Mass Religious Conversion' Event

Delhi-governing Aam Aadmi Party legislator Rajendra Pal Gautam found himself in hot water after attending an event last week where about 10,000 people took... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-11T13:25+0000

2022-10-11T13:25+0000

2022-10-11T13:25+0000

india

delhi

new delhi

aam aadmi party

arvind kejriwal

politics

politics

domestic politics

religion and politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/09/1101655101_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_4b363cb4504deb2e1605784bc57b6484.jpg

Delhi police on Tuesday questioned Rajendra Pal Gautam, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, over his presence at an event at Ambedkar Bhawan, where Hindu gods were reportedly denounced.The former minister was called in for an inquiry following a complaint filed about the program, during which "certain words were uttered publicly, which has infuriated public at large."Gautam's presence is “very much essential” to decide the further course of action as per law, the police notice said.The legislator is being questioned for the second consecutive day. On Monday, Gautam told the media, "I follow the law and if I have committed any crime, you can register a case and arrest me. If I have not, you can interrogate me."A controversy erupted after a purported video of the AAP legislator went viral, showing him on stage during last week's event, where thousands of people vowed to embrace Buddhism.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition party in Delhi, came down heavily on Gautam and his party chief Arvind Kejriwal.Following the criticism, Gautam resigned from the Delhi Cabinet on Sunday, clarifying that he had attended the event on a personal level, and didn't wish his party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal to suffer on his account.Gautam, who represents the city's Seemapuri constituency, has held multiple portfolios in Delhi government.

delhi

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

delhi, new delhi, aam aadmi party, arvind kejriwal, politics, politics, domestic politics, religion and politics