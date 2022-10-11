https://sputniknews.com/20221011/enforcement-directorate-raids-16-locations-in-indias-chhattisgarh-in-money-laundering-case---report-1101711789.html

Enforcement Directorate Raids 16 Locations in India's Chhattisgarh in Money-Laundering Case - Report

A number of separate Enforcement Directorate groups carried out dawn raids in the state capital of Raipur as well as the cities of Raigarh, Mahasamund, Korba... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids in central India's Chhatisgarh at about 16 locations owned by government officials who are reportedly close to the state's chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in connection with an alleged case of Disproportionate Assets (DA).The ED raided the residences of CM's secretary Saumya Chaurasia, Chartered Accountant Vijay Malu, the residences of Raigad Collector Ranu Sahu, Indian Administrative Service's mining executive JP Maurya and others, according to Republic Media Network's sources. The raids come days after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel urged people not to fear central agencies and said that if the state police received complaints of “unnecessary” harassment from central agencies, "strict action" would be taken against their officials. Similar raids carried out by the Income Tax department in June and July took place at the premises of coal businessman Suryakant Tiwari and a government official working in the chief minister’s Office.

