Coronation of King Charles III Will Take Place on May 6, 2023: Palace
Coronation of King Charles III Will Take Place on May 6, 2023: Palace
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ceremony of coronation of UK King Charles III will take place on May 6, 2023, according to Buckingham Palace. 11.10.2022, Sputnik International
"The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort," the palace tweeted.On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed king.The state funeral took place on September 19 and was attended by members of the royal family and world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.The deceased monarch was buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip. The queen's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, and her sister, Princess Margaret, whose body was cremated in accordance with her wishes, were also laid to rest in the same chapel.
uk, king charles iii, coronation
uk, king charles iii, coronation

Coronation of King Charles III Will Take Place on May 6, 2023: Palace

17:47 GMT 11.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / OLI SCARFF
© AFP 2022 / OLI SCARFF
© AFP 2022 / OLI SCARFF
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ceremony of coronation of UK King Charles III will take place on May 6, 2023, according to Buckingham Palace.
"The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort," the palace tweeted.
On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed king.
World
World
Queen’s Final Journey: State Funeral of Longest Serving British Monarch
14 September, 15:46 GMT
The state funeral took place on September 19 and was attended by members of the royal family and world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.
The deceased monarch was buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip. The queen's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, and her sister, Princess Margaret, whose body was cremated in accordance with her wishes, were also laid to rest in the same chapel.
