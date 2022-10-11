https://sputniknews.com/20221011/coronation-of-king-charles-iii-will-take-place-on-may-6-2023-palace-1101735627.html
Coronation of King Charles III Will Take Place on May 6, 2023: Palace
Coronation of King Charles III Will Take Place on May 6, 2023: Palace
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ceremony of coronation of UK King Charles III will take place on May 6, 2023, according to Buckingham Palace. 11.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-11T17:47+0000
2022-10-11T17:47+0000
2022-10-11T17:47+0000
world
uk
king charles iii
coronation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100710483_0:11:3000:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_9fb0baad027b1c4dd79cad252d301b9a.jpg
"The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort," the palace tweeted.On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed king.The state funeral took place on September 19 and was attended by members of the royal family and world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.The deceased monarch was buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip. The queen's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, and her sister, Princess Margaret, whose body was cremated in accordance with her wishes, were also laid to rest in the same chapel.
https://sputniknews.com/20220914/queens-final-journey-state-funeral-of-longest-serving-british-monarch-1100755386.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100710483_333:0:3000:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_7d922952c4090184949777290b876ec1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, king charles iii, coronation
uk, king charles iii, coronation
Coronation of King Charles III Will Take Place on May 6, 2023: Palace
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ceremony of coronation of UK King Charles III will take place on May 6, 2023, according to Buckingham Palace.
"The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort," the palace tweeted.
On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed king.
The state funeral took place
on September 19 and was attended by members of the royal family and world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.
The deceased monarch was buried
alongside her husband, Prince Philip. The queen's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, and her sister, Princess Margaret, whose body was cremated in accordance with her wishes, were also laid to rest in the same chapel.