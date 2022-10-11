https://sputniknews.com/20221011/chinese-researchers-find-way-to-use-hypersonic-weapons-on-aircraft-carriers-reports-say-1101720450.html

Chinese Researchers Find Way to Use Hypersonic Weapons on Aircraft Carriers, Reports Say

Chinese Researchers Find Way to Use Hypersonic Weapons on Aircraft Carriers, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese scientists made a breakthrough in logistics technology, which will make it possible for aircraft carriers of the national army to...

The new technology simplifies and speeds up the repair and maintenance of hypersonic weapons, according to Xiao Jun, researcher at the China Airborne Missile Academy.China's hypersonic weapons, which have yet to be shown to the public, resembles Russia's Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles, and can hit a wide range of high-value targets in the air or on the surface, as well as can be used as anti-satellite weapons, the newspaper reported.Hypersonic missiles will extend the combat range of China's aircarft carrier fleet to more than 2,500 kilometers (1,500 miles) with ultra-fast air strikes that can penetrate most air defense systems.Usually, this type of weapon is more difficult to maintain or repair than conventional missiles, especially at sea. To date, there have been no reports of the use of hypersonic technology on aircraft carriers, the report said.Xiao Jun and his colleagues said that the innovation for the rapid repair and maintenance of hypersonic weapons had passed serious field tests.This technology, which is not yet available in other countries, can be applied to a large number of airborne missile equipment widely used at inland military bases, coastal airports and aircraft carriers on the high seas. The Chinese scientists’ innovation will help extend the lifespan of hypersonic weapons, which are required to last at least 10 years, the news outlet reported.

