Azerbaijan, Armenia Reached Agreements on Fundamental Points of Peace Treaty, Cavusoglu Says

Situated in the South Caucasus, the pair of post-Soviet republics have faced an on-again off-again conflict over the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh for... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed on the main points of a peace treaty, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced.The Turkish diplomat also reiterated that the peace agreement talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia and negotiations on the normalization of relations between Yerevan and Ankara cannot take place separately from one another. "We have spoken about this repeatedly," Cavusoglu said.

