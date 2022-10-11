https://sputniknews.com/20221011/azerbaijan-armenia-reached-agreements-on-fundamental-points-of-peace-treaty-cavusoglu-says--1101712374.html
Azerbaijan, Armenia Reached Agreements on Fundamental Points of Peace Treaty, Cavusoglu Says
Situated in the South Caucasus, the pair of post-Soviet republics have faced an on-again off-again conflict over the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh for... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International
08:57 GMT 11.10.2022 (Updated: 09:11 GMT 11.10.2022)
Situated in the South Caucasus, the pair of post-Soviet republics have faced an on-again off-again conflict over the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh for over three decades, with tensions repeatedly escalating into open warfare.
Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed on the main points of a peace treaty, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced.
"An agreement has been reached on the principle points. There are five of them. They include the recognition of one another's territorial integrity, the demarcation of borders, etc. It remains only to implement them," Cavusoglu said in an interview with Turkey's tvnet on Tuesday.
The Turkish diplomat also reiterated that the peace agreement talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia and negotiations on the normalization of relations between Yerevan and Ankara cannot take place separately from one another. "We have spoken about this repeatedly," Cavusoglu said.