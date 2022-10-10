International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221010/us-more-likely-than-not-to-slide-into-recession-within-18-months---ex-treasury-secretary-1101683060.html
US 'More Likely Than Not' to Slide into Recession ‘Within 18 Months’ - Ex Treasury Secretary
US 'More Likely Than Not' to Slide into Recession ‘Within 18 Months’ - Ex Treasury Secretary
As the Federal Reserve's inflation indicator, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, grew 6.2% during the year to August, versus 6.3% in the 12... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-10T13:07+0000
2022-10-10T13:07+0000
americas
us
economy
recession
economic recession
inflation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100562193_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eb86830e4338f6c425ba241eb94d682d.jpg
America could experience a recession within the next 18 months, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers predicted during an appearance on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer on October 6.Summers, who served as the US Treasury Secretary during the Bill Clinton administration and as an economic adviser during the Barack Obama administration, added:"Now, I don’t think that means we’re going to have something like we had after COVID or something like we had during the [2008] financial crisis, but I do think that we had a period of very substantial stimulus and I think the other side of that is likely to be a downturn."Summers weighed in on the recent decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its major non-member partners to cut oil output by two million barrels per day (bpd). According to him, the move will exacerbate already soaring inflation and heighten the chances of a recession. The US must reduce "its dependence on unstable and problematic parts of the world for our energy," argued Larry Summers.Natural gas, albeit a hydrocarbon, “is a good thing not a bad thing,” the American economist underscored, saying that if the US produced more of it, it would be more secure. He added that since it would often replace coal, “the less hydrocarbons and carbon dioxide we will be emitting into the air." Summers was referencing Democrats such as Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who have spoken out against domestic natural gas production while touting radical climate demands.The ex-Clinton era Treasury Secretary's warning of a looming recession is not new. In September, he told Bloomberg News that "we are almost certainly going to see a downturn in the economy." In the early days of the Biden administration, during an interview on CNN's "New day" in November 2021, Summers voiced warnings regarding out-of-control inflation, saying that increased government spending from the coronavirus stimulus packages would set off "inflationary pressures" that haven't been seen in a generation. In late September, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said that US inflation, which grew 6.2% during the year to August, versus 6.3% in the 12 months to July, remained at a "very high" level and could continue to shock Americans.
https://sputniknews.com/20220929/recession-looms-in-us-eu-as-bond-market-continues-downward-slide-experts-say-1101328754.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220930/us-investor-fed-interest-rate-hike-fueling-global-recession-1101398516.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220930/us-inflation-very-high-additional-shocks-cant-be-ruled-out-fed-vice-chair-brainard-warns-1101381194.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100562193_123:0:2854:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4118e149831bc066538d221970478c53.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, economy, recession, economic recession, inflation
us, economy, recession, economic recession, inflation

US 'More Likely Than Not' to Slide into Recession ‘Within 18 Months’ - Ex Treasury Secretary

13:07 GMT 10.10.2022
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyThis June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington.
This June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2022
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
As the Federal Reserve's inflation indicator, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, grew 6.2% during the year to August, versus 6.3% in the 12 months to July, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard warned in late September that additional US inflationary shocks could not be ruled out.
America could experience a recession within the next 18 months, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers predicted during an appearance on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer on October 6.
"I think it's more likely than not that sometime in the next year or 18 months we will have a recession. I think that's a consequence of the excesses that the economy has been through, and historical experience suggests that the kind of inflation we have rarely returns to normal levels, to target levels of around 2 percent without some kind of recession," Summers said.
Summers, who served as the US Treasury Secretary during the Bill Clinton administration and as an economic adviser during the Barack Obama administration, added:
"Now, I don’t think that means we’re going to have something like we had after COVID or something like we had during the [2008] financial crisis, but I do think that we had a period of very substantial stimulus and I think the other side of that is likely to be a downturn."
Euro and dollar banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2022
Opinion & Analysis
Recession Looms in US, EU as Bond Market Continues Downward Slide, Experts Say
29 September, 05:44 GMT
Summers weighed in on the recent decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its major non-member partners to cut oil output by two million barrels per day (bpd). According to him, the move will exacerbate already soaring inflation and heighten the chances of a recession.
The US must reduce "its dependence on unstable and problematic parts of the world for our energy," argued Larry Summers.
"That means Senator Manchin's permitting policies, whether its permitting pipelines or permitting more natural gas production, or permitting more electricity transmission, need to move as rapidly as possible," Summers said.
US Dollar - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2022
World
US Investor: Fed Interest Rate Hike Fueling Global Recession
30 September, 23:47 GMT
Natural gas, albeit a hydrocarbon, “is a good thing not a bad thing,” the American economist underscored, saying that if the US produced more of it, it would be more secure.
He added that since it would often replace coal, “the less hydrocarbons and carbon dioxide we will be emitting into the air." Summers was referencing Democrats such as Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who have spoken out against domestic natural gas production while touting radical climate demands.
The ex-Clinton era Treasury Secretary's warning of a looming recession is not new. In September, he told Bloomberg News that "we are almost certainly going to see a downturn in the economy." In the early days of the Biden administration, during an interview on CNN's "New day" in November 2021, Summers voiced warnings regarding out-of-control inflation, saying that increased government spending from the coronavirus stimulus packages would set off "inflationary pressures" that haven't been seen in a generation.
A U.S. flag waves outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Tuesday, May 3, 2022 as investors await Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate by twice the usual amount this week as it steps up its fight against inflation, which is at a four-decade high. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2022
Americas
US Inflation 'Very High,' Additional Shocks Can’t Be Ruled Out, Fed Vice Chair Brainard Warns
30 September, 14:13 GMT
In late September, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said that US inflation, which grew 6.2% during the year to August, versus 6.3% in the 12 months to July, remained at a "very high" level and could continue to shock Americans.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала