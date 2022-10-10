International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221010/uk-chancellor-brings-forward-budget-debt-cutting-plan-to-31-oct-amid-economic-crisis-1101687805.html
UK Chancellor Brings Forward Budget Debt-Cutting Plan to 31 Oct Amid Economic Crisis
UK Chancellor Brings Forward Budget Debt-Cutting Plan to 31 Oct Amid Economic Crisis
In late September, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng presented a plan to support the country's economy, which included a large-scale tax cut. 10.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-10T13:54+0000
2022-10-10T13:54+0000
world
uk
kwasi kwarteng
crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/03/1101455179_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4e649148adf1f6a2bdfc6c8a6e359878.jpg
UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has set a new date for the publication of the government's medium-term budget plan, according to the BBC.Kwasi Kwarteng said in a letter to the chairman of the Commons Treasury Committee, Mel Stride, that the spending and borrowing plan will be announced on 31 October 31 rather than 23 November as previously arranged.The Treasury has confirmed it intends to postpone the publication of the financial strategy and the assessment of the government's plans by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).Earlier this month, Kwarteng admitted that the new economic plan had caused "a little turbulence" on the markets and the government would come up with a new deal to help ensure economic growth in the country.Since the announcement of the plan, the yield on Britain's five-year government bonds has risen to 4.6 percent - its highest level since 2008 - which means a lower demand for British debt securities, triggering a barrage of criticism against the government of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.On 23 September, Kwarteng unveiled a new growth plan to support the country's economy amid rising costs of living. The plan includes canceling the planned rise in corporate tax, keeping it at the lowest level in the G20 at 19 percent.
https://sputniknews.com/20220929/conservative-mps-press-truss-to-fire-kwarteng-or-face-rebellion-amid-uk-financial-market-turmoil-1101328129.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Maxim Minaev
Maxim Minaev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/03/1101455179_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0a55f8e896b2cf14c9edd30163c72d08.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, kwasi kwarteng, crisis
uk, kwasi kwarteng, crisis

UK Chancellor Brings Forward Budget Debt-Cutting Plan to 31 Oct Amid Economic Crisis

13:54 GMT 10.10.2022
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthBritain's Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street in London, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. The Chancellor will deliver a mini budget in parliament.
Britain's Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street in London, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. The Chancellor will deliver a mini budget in parliament. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2022
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Subscribe
International
India
Maxim Minaev
All materialsWrite to the author
In late September, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng presented a plan to support the country's economy, which included a large-scale tax cut.
UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has set a new date for the publication of the government's medium-term budget plan, according to the BBC.
Kwasi Kwarteng said in a letter to the chairman of the Commons Treasury Committee, Mel Stride, that the spending and borrowing plan will be announced on 31 October 31 rather than 23 November as previously arranged.
The Treasury has confirmed it intends to postpone the publication of the financial strategy and the assessment of the government's plans by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss arrives for a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2022
World
Conservative MPs Press Truss to Fire Kwarteng or Face Rebellion Amid UK Financial Market Turmoil
29 September, 05:57 GMT
Earlier this month, Kwarteng admitted that the new economic plan had caused "a little turbulence" on the markets and the government would come up with a new deal to help ensure economic growth in the country.
Since the announcement of the plan, the yield on Britain's five-year government bonds has risen to 4.6 percent - its highest level since 2008 - which means a lower demand for British debt securities, triggering a barrage of criticism against the government of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.
On 23 September, Kwarteng unveiled a new growth plan to support the country's economy amid rising costs of living. The plan includes canceling the planned rise in corporate tax, keeping it at the lowest level in the G20 at 19 percent.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала